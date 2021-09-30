Plymouth art show and festival brings new life to old town

The annual show’s judges awarded prizes in nine media categories, making 38 awards in all. A “popular choice” winner will be selected by spectators at the exhibit’s finish.

The show opened Sept. 18 with 196 works selected out of 708 submitted, and continues at 11 North St. through Nov. 6.

The Plymouth Center for the Arts is celebrating its 54th Annual Juried Art Show & Festival, with prize-winning artworks on display and a variety of live events.

Linda King of Rhode Island was awarded the “best of show” prize for her mixed media work “Whitewater,” a textured image of water crashing on rocks.

Regional award winners include Mary Jo Beswick of Plymouth, who received first prize in the mixed media category for her lushly colorful “Fish Gotta Swim.” Barbara Anderson of Marion won first prize in fine crafts for her complexly interwoven “Celestial Garden.”

Marie Shanahan of Plymouth earned the “committee choice prize” awarded by the show’s planning committee, as well as honorable mention from the judges, for her impressionistic drawing and pastel work titled “Plantation Marsh.”

The town’s art festival also offers a series of live events.

The Art Stroll takes place on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., when artists will demonstrate their techniques with various media outside the center. Planners said visitors will be able to discuss techniques with artists, see finished works, and purchase originals. Participation is free and the “stroll” will take place rain or shine.

The popular favorite “Art in Bloom” display will open with a reception on Friday, Oct. 8, at 6 p.m. The event calls on “art-inspired gardeners” to create unique flower arrangements based on selected artworks in the juried show. The free exhibit will continue through Oct. 11.

A show for artists age 6 to 18, “Young @ Art,” takes place from Oct. 16, with a reception that afternoon, through Oct. 30.

A program for younger children called the “Haunted Gingerbread House” allows participants aged 4 to 12 to build their house on Oct. 23. Advance registration is required; the cost is $10 per child.

The annual festival will close with a concert by bass-baritone Oral Moses and pianist Jakari Rush on Friday, Nov. 5, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20.

For more information on festival events, visit plymouthguild.org.

Robert Knox can be contacted at rc.knox2@gmail.com.