Police step up presence at schools in Lawrence, Waltham, and Revere in response to threatening social media post

The post was made by a student who attends a public school in New Hampshire and it had no connection to Waltham High School, he said.

The post referenced a school shooting and students in several different communities saw it and assumed it was referencing their own school, according to Waltham Schools Superintendent Brian K. Reagan.

Police increased their presence at high schools in Waltham, Lawrence, and Revere on Thursday in response to a social media post made by a New Hampshire student, school officials said.

”Because the threat was non-specific, it was viewed on social media by high school students across multiple states in New England who assumed that the threat was for their own school,” Reagan wrote in a memo to Waltham High School families. “While the post was not at all connected to Waltham High School, we do recognize that events like this are upsetting. As such, we will have additional officers in the building for the remainder of the day.”

Revere Schools Superintendent Dianne Kelly said increased police presence was planned in her district as well.

Advertisement

“There was a photo circulating on social media threatening a school shooting to occur today,” Kelly said in an email to the Globe. “Students and parents shared the post with us. It did not name a school. Revere Police investigated overnight and learned it originated from New Hampshire where authorities had identified and dealt with the originator. We planned for increased police presence out of an abundance of caution but, thankfully, there is no threat to our schools in this situation.”

Lawrence Mayor Kendrys Vasquez said his office learned from police Wednesday that “a threat of violence had been directed toward Lawrence High School” and that other communities had received similar threats.

“Presently, there is reason to believe that there is no one in danger at the site of the High School, but out of an abundance of caution, the Lawrence Police Department is working to secure the premises and ensure that no danger will be present when students return to school tomorrow morning,” Vasquez said Wednesday in a statement posted on Facebook. “Further, an initial investigation of the threat has revealed that this is not an isolated event and that other surrounding communities have received similar threats today. There will be constant police presence at the High School in order to guarantee a safe learning environment for our students.”

Advertisement

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.