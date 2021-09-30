Springfield man sentenced to life for ‘personal, slow, and agonizing’ slayings of 3 women

Stewart Weldon, 44, carried out a one-man crime spree with as many as a dozen victims that spanned from spring 2017 until a year later, when police found three decomposing bodies at his home where he had built a homemade strangulation device in the basement, prosecutors told the judge.

A Springfield man who preyed on vulnerable women and killed three in what prosecutors called “personal, slow, and agonizing” ways will spend the rest of his life in prison, a judge ordered Thursday at a sentencing hearing in Hampden Superior Court.

“He preyed on women who had almost nothing, who were utterly just surviving,” Hampden Assistant District Attorney Max Bennett said at the sentencing Thursday. Bennett called it “a plan orchestrated and carried out to perfection.”

The medical examiner had listed “homicidal violence” as cause of death for America Lyden, 34, Ernestine Ryans, 47, and Kayla Escalante, 27. The slain women’s daughters, brothers, and sisters took turns during the sentencing hearing humanizing their loved ones, remembering their vivaciousness, their laughs and smiles, and quirky ways.

“There will be this ‘forever void,’ is what I call it,” said Anthony Ryans, Ernestine Ryan’s big brother. “This tragedy will be with us forever.”

Earlier this week, just days before Weldon was scheduled to stand trial, he pleaded guilty to raping and killing the three women.

Hampden County Superior Court Judge John Ferrara sentenced Weldon to three consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.













