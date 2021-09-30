Things to do in Rhode Island: October 2021

There are plenty of things to do in Rhode Island in October: free concerts, local festivals, and, of course, WaterFire. Be sure to confirm dates and times with event organizers before you go.

Celebrate Narragansett’s world-famous beer at the Oktoberfest at its brand-new Providence brewery. 4 p.m. to close. Tickets: $20. More details.

Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week

The annual event includes a VIP reception, symposiums, seminars, “The Gathering” at Rough Point, Wine by the Water wine tasting at Fort 1 North, “Hilltop Hangouts,” the Bonhams Auction, the Audrain Auto Museum annual Fundraising Gala, and the Audrain Newport Concours d’Elegance. Costs vary based on the event. More details.

Advertisement

Saturday, October 2

WaterFire Full Lighting: Then. Now. Next: 50 Years of Women at Providence College

Supported by Providence College, enjoy a full lighting commemorating 50 years of women at PC. Providence. Activities will begin at 5 p.m. Lighting begins around 7 p.m. and fires remain lit until 11 p.m.

Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week

The annual event includes a VIP reception, symposiums, seminars, “The Gathering” at Rough Point, Wine by the Water wine tasting at Fort 1 North, “Hilltop Hangouts,” the Bonhams Auction, the Audrain Auto Museum annual Fundraising Gala, and the Audrain Newport Concours d’Elegance. Costs vary based on the event. More details.

Oktoberfest hosted by Narragansett Beer

Celebrate Narragansett’s world-famous beer at the Oktoberfest at its brand-new Providence brewery. 4 p.m. to close. Tickets: $20. More details.

Fall Festival Open House at Providence Mounted Command

A day filled with games and activities for children, free hot dogs and hamburgers, pumpkin decorating, balloon animals, games, and mounted patrol horses. The Rhode Island National Guard will be present to provide free and confidential rapid COVID-19 tests. Begins at 10 a.m. Free.

Advertisement

Food truck rally at Flames of Hope

Meet at 1 Providence Way for a food truck rally. The Illuminations of Life Ceremony will have a torch lighting by the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation remembering those lost to cancer and honoring those who have fought and survived. Special performances by The State Ballet of Rhode Island, storytelling, a 150-person torch ceremony, and lighting of the R.I. State House pink. 5:30 — 9:30 p.m. More details.

Sunday, October 3

Together Again Music Festival

Shermer High, Amber Rose and the Renegades, Voodoo Vixen, and Cartune Heroes will play a concert to benefit HopeHealth. 2 — 8 p.m. Tickets: $20. More details.

Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week

The annual event includes a VIP reception, symposiums, seminars, “The Gathering” at Rough Point, Wine by the Water wine tasting at Fort 1 North, “Hilltop Hangouts,” the Bonhams Auction, the Audrain Auto Museum annual Fundraising Gala, and the Audrain Newport Concours d’Elegance. Costs vary based on the event. More details.

Oktoberfest hosted by Narragansett Beer

Celebrate Narragansett’s world-famous beer at the Oktoberfest at its brand-new Providence brewery. 4 p.m. to close. Tickets: $20. More details.

Friday, October 8

Autumnfest in Woonsocket

The yearly weekend bash is back in Woonsocket, R.I., on Columbus Day weekend. The event has music, crafts, food, amusement rides and a parade. 6 — 11 p.m. Free. More details.

Kristin Lee — Chamber Series Concert

Kristen Lee is a violinist and 2015 recipient of the Avery Fisher Career Grant, as well as top prizewinner of the 2012 Walter W. Naumburg Competition. and the Astral Artists’ 2010 National Auditions. 7.30 p.m., Recital Hall at Emmanuel Church, 42 Dearborn St., Newport, 02840. Tickets are $58 and available here.

Advertisement

Saturday, October 9

Autumnfest in Woonsocket

The yearly weekend bash is back in Woonsocket, R.I., on Columbus Day weekend. The event has music, crafts, food, amusement rides and a parade. 10 a.m. — 11 p.m. Free. More details.

Fall Harvest Festival in Pawtucket

The fall festival has vendors, crafters, food trucks and small businesses in scenic Pawtuxet Village Park, 2 E. View St., Warwick. 9 a.m. — 3 p.m. Handicap Accessible and pets are welcome. Free admission and free parking. More details.

Ocean State Oyster Festival

The annual oyster festival that takes place at River Walk Park, South Water Street, has 12 Rhode Island oyster farms, live music, craft beer and wine, and food trucks by the boardwalk along the Providence River. 1 — 7 p.m. Tickets: $10 per person. Oyster + drink tickets are available for purchase separately. Children 12 and under FREE. More details.

55th Annual Scituate Art Festival

The art festival will be held on the Village Green, 554 W. Greenville Road, North Scituate. It is a juried show with three days of fine art, antiques, crafts, regional food and more. 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. More details.

Sunday, October 10

Autumnfest in Woonsocket

The yearly weekend bash is back in Woonsocket, R.I., on Columbus Day weekend. The event has music, crafts, food, amusement rides and a parade. 10 a.m. — 11 p.m. Free. More details.

Advertisement

55th Annual Scituate Art Festival

The art festival will be held on the Village Green, 554 W. Greenville Road, North Scituate. It is a juried show with three days of fine art, antiques, crafts, regional food and more. 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. More details.

Monday, October 11

Autumnfest in Woonsocket

The yearly weekend bash is back in Woonsocket, R.I., on Columbus Day weekend. The event has music, crafts, food, amusement rides and a parade. Noon — 11 p.m. Free. More details.

55th Annual Scituate Art Festival

The art festival will be held on the Village Green, 554 W. Greenville Road, North Scituate. It is a juried show with three days of fine art, antiques, crafts, regional food and more. 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. More details.

Friday, October 15

Harry Potter Party Providence

All aspiring witches and wizards can attend this Harry Potter-themed at Fete Musical Hall. The event has Harry Potter trivia, a costume contest, a Triwizard Tournament, Quidditch and a scavenger hunt, and other games. There will also be vendors, performers, and miscellaneous entertainment throughout the event along with themed cocktails. Begins at 8 p.m. Tickets: $15 general admission; $75 for VIP. Proof of full vaccination or negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the event required. More details.

Saturday, October 16

WaterFire (Full lighting)

Supported by BIPOC Arts, Technology and Business and Brown University. Providence. Full lighting begin at sunset (6:02 p.m.) — 11:00 p.m.

Advertisement

Glocester Scarecrow Festival

A craft market with food trucks in the pavilion at Kent Field, 111 Putnam Pike, Glocester. Fun scarecrow creations for the family to enjoy. Free. 11 a.m. — 3 p.m. More details.

Harvest Farmers Market & Craft Festival

The Blackbird Farm Stand and Ice Cream Trailer are coming to the corner of Douglas Pike and Limerock Road, Smithfield, for a fall festival with artists, crafts, vendors and food. The oxen Apple and Cider along with goats and GottaQ BBQ will have a trailer there. 11 a.m. — 4 p.m. More details.

Newport Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival

The annual festival is loaded with tasty food and local brews, artisans and outdoor games at Fort Adams Park, 80 Fort Adams Drive, Newport. Noon — 5 p.m. More details.

Sunday, October 17

Newport Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival

The annual festival is loaded with tasty food and local brews, artisans and outdoor games at Fort Adams Park, 80 Fort Adams Drive, Newport. Noon — 5 p.m. More details.

Wednesday, October 27

WaterFire’s 25th Birthday Celebration! (Partial lighting)

Supported by the RI Manufacturers Association. Providence. Partial lighting starts at sunset (5:46 p.m.) — 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 30

Trunk or treat

All children are welcome and encouraged to wear costumes. Cars can be decorated, but handing out candy is not required to join. Cars should arrive at 1:30 — 1:45 p.m. so organizers can direct you to a spot and you can decorate your car. The festivities begin at 2 p.m. at Evangelical Covenant Church, 841 North Main St., Attleboro, Massachusetts. Free.

2021 Autumn Artisan Craft Festival

The fall festival at Jones Gymnasium, St. Andrews School, 63 Federal Road, Barrington, has a used book sale, concession, raffles, and check for an updated vendor list. $1 admission. 9 a.m. — 2 p.m. More details.

Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ReadCarlos.