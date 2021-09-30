‘This is a new chapter in our lives’: Habitat picks family to help build — and buy — a Westwood home

In July, the family was selected from among 30 applicants to purchase the Cape-style home Habitat is building on High View Street for for $205,000. Work on the project began in July and is expected to finish early next year.

Eight years later, the couple is about to realize at least part of that dream as a result of a South Shore Habitat for Humanity project that is providing them an affordable home in Westwood.

In 2013, Tsvetelina Dimitrova and Veslin Dimitrov immigrated from Bulgaria to the United States with their young daughter, carrying just two suitcases and the hopes of building a better life in a new country.

Dimitrova, a letter carrier for the US Postal Service in Woburn, said she will never forget the moment she learned her family was chosen to own the new home.

“I was just speechless,” she said. “It felt so amazing, like a miracle.”

Dimitrova said she and her husband, an Uber driver, had been searching for several years for a house because their two-bedroom Woburn apartment is too small for their young family. In addition to their now 10-year-old daughter, Danaya, the couple has a son, Zoran, 5. But she said until now, they had been unable to find something they could afford.

“This is a dream house because it’s taken so long to get it,” she said.

For Habitat projects, selected families purchase their homes through affordable mortgages based on income: for Dimitrova’s family, $570 per month. Families also put in 500 “sweat equity hours” (250 hours per adult) working alongside local volunteers to build their future homes.

Since it began in 1986, South Shore Habitat has built 62 homes in 21 communities, most recently completing a six-unit complex in Duxbury in spring 2020 and a single-family home in Easton this past June. Its planned next project is the construction of two single-family homes on a parcel in Hingham, according to Beth Lyons, the group’s executive director.

The Westwood project comes as Habitat is preparing for its annual High Heels & Hard Hats Gala on Oct. 21 at Granite Links Golf Club in Quincy. The Ride/Walk/Run for Habitat fund-raiser on Sept. 18 raised $10,936, according to South Shore Habitat’s website.

Lyons said finding affordable housing remains an elusive goal for many area families, a problem made worse by the surge in real estate prices during the pandemic.

“It’s expensive to buy a home and some of these families are living in cramped conditions,” she said. “With a Habitat house, they have a brand new home that is simple, safe, and affordable, and often to be in a community with a great school system.”

Habitat acquired the then-vacant Westwood site in 2016 through a donation from a local resident who had purchased it from the town. The future 1,300-square-foot house will feature three bedrooms, 1.5 baths, a kitchen, and a living room, with a small yard.

“The Westwood community has been incredible,” Lyons said, citing the many residents who have volunteered for the project, and local businesses that have donated employee time and materials.

Lyons said Dimitrova’s family stood out among applicants for the home because “they had a particularly strong need for housing.”

Dimitrova said she and her husband decided to immigrate to the US because they saw it as a way “to offer more opportunities for our children.” In the ensuing years, she and her husband have worked long hours — sometimes at two jobs apiece — to try and achieve financial stability and save for a permanent home.

“This is a new chapter in our lives and our children’s lives,” she said. “Every child deserves a childhood and every parent deserves a chance to provide that childhood.”

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.



