Two fallen Mass. firefighters to be added to national memorial

Thomas Nye of the Marion Fire Department and Worcester Fire Lt. Jason Menard will be among the 215 names added Sunday to the National Firefighters Memorial in Emmitsburg, Md., the foundation said in a statement.

Two fallen firefighters from Massachusetts will be honored this weekend during a memorial event in Maryland, the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation announced.

The dedication is part of the nonprofit’s 40th Annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend. The event, canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be limited to friends and families of the fallen, according to the foundation.

Lt. Jason Menard. Worcester Fire Department via AP

Nye died of what was believed to have been a cardiac incident in February 2019, one day after helping douse a chimney fire, the Globe reported. Menard died in November, 2019 while searching for a baby inside a three-family home the Globe reported.

A candlelight service will also be held on Saturday evening, during which a plaque bearing the names of the fallen will be added to the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial., the statement said.

“The following morning, Fire Hero Families will participate in the Memorial Service where a grateful nation will honor the sacrifices of their loved ones at the National Memorial,” the statement said.

Eighty-seven of the firefighters who are being honored died in the line of duty in 2020, 82 died in 2019, and 46 died in previous, the statement said. This is the first year that COVID-related line-of-duty deaths were a factor when considering who to honor at the memorial.

“The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation will present each family with an American flag flown over the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial and the U.S. Capitol,” the statement said.

