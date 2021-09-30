University of Rhode Island seeks tuition hike, more state aid

Happy Thursday! I’m Dan McGowan and I think that I was rooting for Britney Spears harder than I have rooted for the Red Sox this season. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 192.7 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Fully vaccinated: 714,311 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 254Test-positive rate: 1.3 percent

Currently hospitalized: 129

Total deaths: 2,836

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health.

Leading off

The University of Rhode Island is seeking a 2.5 percent tuition increase for both in-state and out-of-state students for the 2022-2023 school year, new President Marc Parlange announced in an e-mail to the URI community on Wednesday.

The proposal, which was approved by the university’s Board of Trustees but still needs the blessing of Governor Dan McKee and the General Assembly, also includes a 10.2 percent increase in mandatory fees. For in-state students, tuition and fees would rise to $15,880 and out-of-state students would pay $34,362. Students who live on campus would pay an additional $13,584 for room and board.

”As part of the budget, the Board approved an increase of 2.5% in tuition for FY2023 for both in-state and out-of-state students, a rate that will continue to promote access and affordability for our students and their families, while ensuring that the University can invest in strategic priorities and financial aid. In addition, the Board approved selected fee increases to support critical facilities and programming,” Parlange wrote in the e-mail.

He said that the university “continues to maintain a very competitive position in the higher education marketplace in regard to cost of attendance in comparison to other New England public and private universities.”

In the current school year, the university offers lower in-state and out-of-state tuition rates than most of its peer schools, including the University of Vermont, the University of New Hampshire, the University of Connecticut, and the University of Massachusetts – Amherst.

URI is also seeking a $7.5 million in new state aid, which would bring the total state appropriation to $89.9 million. The university’s overall budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year would be $874.2 million.

The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ On the latest edition of the Rhode Island Report podcast, we look at the competitive race for Senate District 3. Read more.

⚓ Rhode Island’s two largest health care systems said they will not employ any health care workers who have not received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine by Friday, the deadline for the state’s vaccine mandate. Read more.

⚓ A US District Court judge will decide whether local health care workers can avoid the state health department’s mandate for all health care workers to be vaccinated by Oct. 1 or risk losing their jobs and professional licenses. Read more.

⚓ Murders rose in Rhode Island in 2020, reflecting a national spike in deadly violence, newly released FBI data shows. Read more.

⚓ The Providence police officer involved in a crash that seriously injured a moped rider — an incident that led to his suspension and became one of the department’s most controversial recent episodes — is now being promoted. Read more.

Also in the Globe

⚓ Prosecutors allege that Manuel Duranhe, the longtime president of the Casa Nueva Vida homeless shelter, stole at least $1.5 million from the nonprofit in an elaborate scheme in which he secretly rented his own properties to the organization for shelters. Read more.

⚓ My colleague James Pindell explains why Congress finds itself in a chaotic scramble to pass several bills and how things could play out. Read more.

⚓ How safe is the T? Read more.

⚓ All eyes are on Washington, D.C. today to see if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi can secure the votes needed to pass the $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

⚓ Governor Dan McKee is holding a COVID-19 press conference in Warwick at 2 p.m.⚓ The special commission on reapportionment meets at 6 p.m. at CCRI in Newport. Here’s the agenda.

Providence City Councilwoman Nirva LaFortune has a realistic path to becoming the city's first Black and first female mayor.

