Democrats’ agenda hangs in balance as Pelosi, Biden scramble for support on infrastructure vote

Centrists wanted a vote on the infrastructure bill immediately. Liberals said they would proceed only if they had assurances that a much bigger social spending package would also be approved. That tension brought the White House’s entire economic agenda to a standstill, as neither side seemed willing to blink.

Illustrating the delicate dance, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, insisted she would hold a vote on the bill but simultaneously refused to bring it to the floor while White House officials huddled in Capitol offices and tried to forge a compromise between centrist and liberal members of their party.

WASHINGTON — Warring and emboldened factions within the Democratic Party clashed into the evening Thursday, delaying a vote on President Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure plan and threatening to deliver the White House a stunning political setback.

Biden faced the prospect of a stunning political setback at the hands of his own party as Democrats clashed over a $1 trillion plan to improve the country’s infrastructure in a feud that threatened its imminent defeat.

The day began with a renewed commitment from Pelosi to vote on the measure that should have positioned Biden to achieve his first major bipartisan victory. With a successful outcome in the House, lawmakers would have sent to the president’s desk a bill to improve the nation’s roads, bridges, pipes, and Internet connections, a long-sought tranche of spending that has eluded Washington for decades.

Instead, the infrastructure debate unleashed only political chaos on Capitol Hill. The long-simmering feuds between liberal and moderate Democrats erupted into full, acrimonious view, delaying a vote on the $1 trillion bill for hours as Pelosi tried to stitch back together a fraying caucus.

Democrats on Thursday did band with Republicans on another measure to fund the government until early December, staving off a shutdown that might have been catastrophic in the midst of a pandemic. But they appeared on the verge of a stinging failure in accomplishing their other mandate — delivering the bold spending that Biden and his allies in Congress had promised during the 2020 campaign.

The source of the Democratic stalemate was a second, roughly $3.5 trillion package that proposes to expand Medicare, combat climate change, and boost federal safety-net programs, all financed through tax increases on wealthy Americans and corporations. To safeguard the initiative from cuts at the hands of centrists, including Democratic Senators Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia, liberals threatened to oppose the infrastructure bill that the moderate duo originally helped negotiate.

In recent days, Sinema and Manchin have huddled with Biden and his top aides to try to broker a truce. But those talks by late Thursday produced no resolution, while Manchin made public his lingering distaste for significant new spending — prompting liberals to intensify their threats.

‘’We’re in the same place we’ve always been,’’ predicted Democratic Representative Pramila Jayapal of Washington and leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, where roughly half of the 100-member block has threatened to oppose the infrastructure proposal. ‘’We will not be able to vote for the infrastructure bill until the reconciliation bill has passed.’’

Manchin, meanwhile, doubled down in his own news conference outside the Capitol as a small throng of protesters shouted at him. The senator affirmed he supports only $1.5 trillion in spending, far less than liberals seek, saying Democrats can’t pursue ‘’everything at one time.’’

“I’ve never been a liberal in any way, shape or form,” he said. “I don’t fault any of them who believe that they’re much more progressive and much more liberal. God bless ‘em. . . . For them to get theirs - elect more liberals.”

The chaotic climate on Capitol Hill marked a sharp contrast from what lawmakers had hoped would be a more joyous occasion for Biden. And it exposed an ever-growing sense of distrust among Democrats that only added to the challenge Pelosi and other leaders face in governing in a time of narrow majorities.

For the party, though, the consequences for failure remain great. Democrats believe they returned to power in Washington in part by championing Biden’s campaign pledge to ‘’build back better’' through sizable new investments in the country’s inner workings. A failure to deliver could damage their standing in the eyes of voters ahead of the midterm elections in 2022, all the while delaying investments and reforms that Biden and his allies already say are long overdue.

“The majority of the agenda that the president ran on that delivered us the House, the Senate, and the White House is in the Build Back Better agenda,” said Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, referring to both the infrastructure plan and the House’s $3.5 trillion tax and spending proposal. “If we fail to deliver that promise, we have failed the American people.”

Liberal-leaning lawmakers for days had called for delays, and blasted the deadline as arbitrary, as they hoped to finalize the second spending package -- and perhaps even secure a Senate vote on the measure as well. But stalling the infrastructure vote also risked sparking a rebellion among centrists, prompting some moderates to issue their own stark warnings to Pelosi on Thursday.

“Leadership made a very clear promise to people that this bill was going to be put on the floor for a vote,” said Representative Kathleen Rice, a New York Democrat. “And if they go back on that, that’s a breach of trust I don’t know if this caucus is going to be able to recover from.”



