Georgia follows federal guidelines for COVID-19 booster shots

The rules let people over 65 or those who live in long-term care facilities receive the boosters, along with younger adults with underlying medical conditions or jobs that put them at higher risk to contract the disease.

Gov. Brian Kemp and Dr. Kathleen Toomey, the state's top health official, held a news conference to emphasize new federal rules that allow millions of Americans to get Pfizer booster shots if they've received a second dose six months earlier and meet eligibility requirements.

Georgia officials said Thursday that the state will follow new federal guidance on coronavirus booster vaccinations for high-risk people amid mixed messages about who can receive an extra shot.

Only those who have received the Pfizer vaccines are now eligible for a third dose, though regulators could soon clear the way for boosters for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipients.

"This isn't an emergency," Toomey said, adding: "You don't need to run, but walk to get your booster."

State health officials began administering the Pfizer boosters this week at health department vaccination sites and report an "adequate inventory" of the shots to be distributed statewide.

Kemp also said the state's stock of monoclonal antibodies -- used to treat COVID-19 during the early onset of symptoms -- has recently become more limited, though there's still no supply issue.

"We have plenty now and we're distributing them around the state," Toomey said. "And when I checked this morning, we have overages in some hospitals."

The debate over who should receive an extra dose of the coronavirus vaccine has sharply divided the scientific community. The World Health Organization has called for a halt of booster shot initiatives so that nations struggling to inoculate their populations with a first dose can stock up.

Experts say vaccination prevents severe illness and hospitalization in the vast majority of people exposed to the coronavirus. But some independent studies suggest that the boosters are only necessary for older Americans or people with compromised immune systems, and the data is limited on how effective they are.

Just 47 percent of Georgians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including 53 percent of those over age 12. The highly contagious Delta variant combined with the low rate of inoculations fueled a surge of new cases that's beginning to taper off. The hospitalization rate has dropped by one-third in the past seven days, Kemp said, while the number of new coronavirus cases has fallen by 16 percent.

"Do not wait until the next wave of the coronavirus to get vaccinated," Kemp said, adding that health officials "can only assume a winter increase" in the number of cases.

Some experts worry the possibility of a severe flu season combined with ongoing coronavirus outbreaks could create a "twindemic," further straining a hospital system already stretched thin. Kemp has refused to impose vaccine requirements or mask mandates, though he's long encouraged Georgians to roll up their sleeves and get the shots.

His critics, including public health experts and Democrats, have blamed his more limited approach to the pandemic for the worst health crisis in the state's history. Some local officials are taking more aggressive action, and several metro Atlanta cities have recently required their employees to get vaccinated for COVID-19 or undergo weekly coronavirus tests to keep their jobs.

Kemp on Thursday repeated his opposition to mandates and the "unnecessary federal overreach" of President Joe Biden's plan to require most workers to get either vaccinated or regularly tested for the disease, citing recent conversations with business owners worried about losing employees.

“It’s just putting more mixed messages out there to divert from other crises they’re facing,” Kemp said of Biden’s plan.