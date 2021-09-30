No concerns over flu shot with COVID vaccine

A British clinical trial found no sign of danger in getting a flu shot and a second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the same time. The results are welcome news for strained health care workers as flu season hits. The study supports the advice of U.S. health authorities.

In the study, doctors recruited 679 people between April and June across Britain. At the time, all of the volunteers had received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, either from AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech, the two vaccines that were first authorized there.

When the volunteers returned for the second dose of their COVID-19 vaccine, the researchers gave half of them a flu shot at the same time, and the other half a placebo. The researchers then monitored the volunteers for side effects, such as aches and fevers.