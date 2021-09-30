S.D. governor cuts ties with Lewandowski after complaint

Lewandowski had become one of Noem’s political advisers in recent months, traveling the country with her to attend donor and Republican National Committee events as she laid the groundwork for a potential presidential campaign effort in 2024. He also helped to write her speeches, according to people familiar with the work who were not authorized to speak publicly. The two were often seen at dinners and private events together.

The actions follow a decision by former president Donald Trump, conveyed through a spokesman, to cut ties with Lewandowski, his 2016 campaign manager and the current head of a Trump-affiliated fund-raising effort, after a donor accused Lewandowski of repeatedly groping her and making unwanted sexual comments at an event last weekend that Noem also attended.

South Dakota Governor Kristi L. Noem, announced Thursday that she would stop working with former Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski, after allegations surfaced that he had sexually harassed a donor at a dinner they both attended in Las Vegas.

“Corey was always a volunteer, never paid a dime (campaign or official),” Ian Fury, Noem’s communications director, said in a statement Thursday. “He will not be advising the governor in regard to the campaign or official office.”

Separately, Noem issued a statement on Wednesday denying an anonymously sourced claim on a conservative website that she and Lewandowski had an extramarital affair.

“These rumors are total garbage and a disgusting lie,” Noem said in a tweet. “These old, tired attacks on conservative women are based on a falsehood that we can’t achieve anything without a man’s help.”

Lewandowski declined to comment.

David Chesnoff, a Las Vegas-based attorney for Lewandowski, said in an e-mail Wednesday afternoon: “Accusations and rumors appear to be morphing by the minute and we will not dignify them with a further response.”

The decision by Trump and Noem to distance themselves from Lewandowski follows claims from the wife of a donor to Trump’s SuperPAC, Trashelle Odom, that Lewandowski behaved inappropriately at the Sunday dinner for the Victoria’s Voice charity, which supports efforts to fight youth drug addition.

“He repeatedly touched me inappropriately, said vile and disgusting things to me, stalked me, and made me feel violated and fearful,” Odom said in a statement provided to The Washington Post.

Odom said Lewandowski bragged about how powerful he is and claimed he controlled access to Trump and can get anyone elected.

An attorney for Odom said in a statement that during the dinner, in a private room at a Benihana restaurant, Lewandowski was seated next to Odom, tried to hold her hand, touched her leg multiple times, and touched her back. The attorney said Odom rebuffed all these advances, and that Lewandowski later threw a drink at her that hit her shoe and the bottom of her dress.

At one point after the meal, according to the attorney, Odom approached Noem to introduce her to family members.

“Gov. Noem stated that during dinner, she texted Corey to stop touching [Mrs. Odom],” the attorney wrote in a statement. “This was confusing for Mrs. Odom’s sister and stepson.”

Fury did not respond to a request for comment about that interaction between Odom and Noem.

Washington Post

Crenshaw fined after skipping security at Capitol

WASHINGTON — Representative Dan Crenshaw, Republican of Texas, must pay a $5,000 fine for skipping security procedures as he entered the Republican cloakroom inside the US Capitol last week, the House Committee on Ethics announced in a statement on Wednesday.

The fine was levied by House Sergeant-at-Arms William J. Walker after US Capitol Police said an investigation revealed that Crenshaw and an unknown man, who appeared to be a former member of Congress, entered the House chamber without clearing security. The two entered the chamber about 10 minutes apart, an investigation found.

The incident comes several months after a small group of lawmakers mounted a protest over new security measures added at the Capitol following the Jan. 6 insurrection that forced Congress to evacuate and left 140 police officers injured.

After metal detectors were installed at Capitol entrances the week after the riot, journalists and lawmakers reported seeing several Republican House members — including South Carolina Representative Ralph Norman and Representatives Louie Gohmert, Randy Weber, and Van Taylor of Texas — maneuver around the newly installed metal detectors.

Several other members of Congress sped through the machines even as the alarms blared. Representative Lauren Boebert, Republican of Colorado, caused a scene in January when she refused to hand over a bag to be searched by Capitol Police after setting off metal detectors while entering the building. And Representative Andy Harris, Republican of Maryland, set off a magnetometer near the House chamber that same month while carrying a concealed gun, prompting Capitol Police to launch an investigation.

Democratic Representative James Clyburn of South Carolina was also hit with a $5,000 fine after Capitol Police said he bypassed security in April.

Gohmert and Representative Andrew Clyde, Republican of Georgia, filed a lawsuit in June alleging the metal detectors are unconstitutional and inhibit legislators’ ability to do their jobs. The suit also described fines for evading security measures as a “means of harassing” Republicans.

Yet many Republicans, including Crenshaw, also called for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, to be fined $5,000 in February after they accused her of entering the House chamber without going through the metal detectors.

Washington Post

Supreme Court to review Cruz challenge of campaign funds law

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court said Thursday it would consider Republican Senator Ted Cruz’s challenge to a law limiting post-election political contributions to repay a candidate’s loan to his campaign.

The Federal Election Commission asked the court to take the case, after a three-judge panel sided with the Texas Republican and said the law unconstitutionally restricts a candidate’s political expression.

The provision, part of the 2002 Bipartisan Campaign Reform Act, limits the amount of money that federal candidates can use after an election to repay personal loans. The government defends the law as necessary to prevent the appearance of quid pro quo corruption.

The limit is $250,000. Cruz, as part of his 2018 Senate reelection campaign against Democrat Beto O’Rourke, lent his campaign $260,000 the day before the general election.

The point was to challenge the law, as only $250,000 of that could be repaid with money raised after the election.

The government tried to have the lawsuit thrown out, saying that Cruz’s injury was “self-inflicted.” Cruz chose the amount in order to exceed the limits for a test case. And his campaign had on hand $2.2 million raised before the election that could have been used to fully repay the loan.

But the judges unanimously disagreed. The flaw in the government’s argument, they said, is that “it would require Senator Cruz to avoid an injury by subjecting himself to the very framework he alleges is unconstitutional.”

On the larger question, the panel said the restriction could not be justified.

The FEC failed to demonstrate “that quid pro quo corruption or its appearance arises from post-election contributions to retire a candidate’s personal debt.”

It added that the government has not identified “a single case of actual quid pro quo corruption in this context” and that “many states impose no restriction on using post-election contributions to repay candidate loans.”

The Supreme Court has been increasingly supportive of the argument that campaign contributions are a form of political speech, and suspicious of the government’s ability to restrict it.

Washington Post

Arson investigation follows Molotov cocktail at Democratic offices

AUSTIN, Texas — An arson investigation was underway after a man wearing an American flag bandanna threw a Molotov cocktail into the headquarters of the county Democratic Party in Austin.

The incendiary device did not ignite when it was thrown at the Travis County Democratic Party headquarters at about 2 a.m. Wednesday, Austin Fire Captain Brandon Jennings said. A small stack of papers was set on fire, but that was quickly put out by employees of a neighboring business using a fire extinguisher.

No one was in the office at the time, Travis County Democratic Party Chairwoman Katie Naranjo said, but the incident was caught on security cameras. A note was left with a politically motivated threat, Naranjo said.

“Anyone who wears an American flag as a bandana and then throws a Molotov cocktail ... into a building and leaves a note, a threatening note, is a coward,” she said.

Authorities did not release the contents of the note.

The man in the video is also suspected of vandalizing a Travis County administrative building a few hours later, Jennings said.

Associated Press




