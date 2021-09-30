Senate committee set for key vote Thursday on Rachael Rollins nomination as US attorney

Massachusetts Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey have been lobbying committee members to support Rollins while Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas has been leading the opposition heading into Thursday’s scheduled 9 a.m. vote. Cotton forced a delay in the confirmation vote , which had been scheduled for Sept. 23, to push his colleagues to vote against her.

If confirmed by the full Senate, Rollins would be the first Black woman to hold the job as the state’s top federal law enforcement official. But Rollins, an outspoken progressive prosecutor, has encountered unusual pushback for a US attorney nominee and faced a potential tie vote in the Senate Judiciary Committee amid Republican concerns about some of her policies and statements.

WASHINGTON—A Senate committee was set to vote Thursday morning on Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins’s nomination to be US Attorney for Massachusetts after a delay caused by a Republican senator’s opposition to the criminal justice reformer’s historic appointment.

No Democrats are expected to oppose Rollins, but several Republicans said they had concerns and the outcome is uncertain. Because the committee’s membership is evenly split between Democrats and Republicans, the vote could end up 11-11 if all Republicans oppose Rollins. The deadlock would not kill her confirmation, but would slow it, forcing Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to hold an additional vote by the full Senate just to bring up her nomination. That vote, and Rollins confirmation, only requires a simple majority.

President Biden nominated Rollins in July as part of his first slate of US attorney choices, a diverse group of eight nominees that included two Black women and four Black men. All but Rollins were approved by the Judiciary Committee on Sept. 23 in a single, unanimous voice vote.

A former federal prosecutor, Rollins has been Suffolk County district attorney since an upset victory in the 2018 Democratic primary. She became the first Black woman ever to hold that office and began pushing progressive reforms, such as declining to prosecute several low-level, nonviolent crimes that she argued have led to over-incarceration, especially for people of color. Rollins also has called for police reform following the police killing of George Floyd and other people of color.

Two days after her nomination was announced, Cotton said he would try to stop her confirmation. A potential 2024 presidential candidate, Cotton has criticized Democrats on criminal justice and linked Rollins to policies he said have contributed to a jump in violent crime nationwide.

Rollins was an assistant US attorney early in her career and her nomination is backed by several former US attorneys for Massachusetts, including Republicans Michael Sullivan, William Weld, and Wayne Budd, as well as Democrats Donald Stern and Carmen Ortiz. They are among dozens of state district attorneys, law enforcement officials, and social justice advocates who have written letters of support for Rollins that Warren and Markey have been circulating to senators.

Senators also have received emails or calls urging a no vote from Katie Lawson, a Dorchester woman who said Rollins threatened her last December. Lawson alleged that Rollins inappropriately flashed her blue lights and activated her siren as they were both leaving the South Bay Center mall in Dorchester.

Rollins denied the allegations. She said Lawson was driving the wrong way and she thought she would hit her. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey and the state ethics commission cleared Rollins of any wrongdoing.

