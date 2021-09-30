An old political bully can’t learn new tricks

LePage drew a sizable crowd of conservative enthusiasts to the Augusta Civic Center last week to hear him announce his return to the political area. But what might be called the Return LePage movement shouldn’t be mistaken for representing majoritarian Maine. It’s important to recall that LePage came to office with only 37.6 percent of the vote and that, even running for reelection as incumbent in a recovering economy, he couldn’t get to 50 percent.

SOUTH PORTLAND, MAINE — Paul LePage, the combative, racially antagonistic Republican bully boy from Maine’s past, is running for governor again, hoping to oust low-key, results-oriented Janet Mills, whom Mainers turned to in 2018 after eight years of tumult brought on by the man who proudly prefigured Trump-style politics.

Advertisement

LePage doesn’t yet have a Republican primary rival. But he does have an opponent who could prove every bit as tough as the unflappable, no-nonsense Mills.

Who, exactly? His own doppelganger. That is, the memory of the temperamental man-child’s years in office (2011-2019). Mainers I talked to in South Portland this week had little interest in seeing the former governor return.

“I don’t like him. He’s a jerk,” said Judy, 69, a cafeteria worker, who declined to give her last name. “He doesn’t favor us working people.”

That’s an understandable interpretation, certainly. LePage, after all, did his energetic best to keep Maine from adopting expanded Medicaid coverage, with its generous federal reimbursement offered under the Affordable Care Act. Even after almost 60 percent of Mainers essentially instructed him to do so via a ballot question, he refused. Mills has gotten it done, which has meant health care for another 78,000 low-income Maine residents.

It was LePage’s manner and character that others most remembered — and objected to.

Advertisement

Tom Bartholomew, 64, a supermarket warehouse worker, said LePage’s inability to control his temper had rendered his time in office “too much of a circus.”

“To me, a leader has to have control over himself,” said Bartholomew, a Democrat who said he votes the person, not the party.

An early-60s couple I spoke with outside a Hannaford supermarket was more emphatic.

“He spread a lot of hatred and division,” said Ellie Chatto, a ticket-splitting Democrat who works for a small nonprofit. “He spoke rudely and crudely of those in the Legislature.”

Did he ever. Some of the things he said about lawmakers simply because of political disagreements would make Blackbeard blush.

The LePage camp, which has done some polling already, is obviously aware of that sentiment about the former Republican governor and the problem it presents. Thus they are spreading the word that LePage has become more mellow and reflective. Or as LePage himself has put it: “I’ve been a bit controversial in the past. Hope to clean up my act this time.”

That drew a skeptical scoff from Ellie Chatto’s husband Carl, a retired certified public accountant who was a Republican until his party nominated Donald Trump, but who is now a Democrat.

“He said he was kinder and gentler in his second election, but then he went right back to the way he was before,” Carl observed.

That assessment is spot on. Speaking during an October 2014 debate, LePage led the audience to think he regretted the boorishness that had marked his first term.

Advertisement

“You see all these ads, the governor is an embarrassment … He said this, he said that,” LePage began. “So I studied them last night. Guess what? Not one of those things, I said in the last two years. It was all said in the first two years. So even a Frenchman can be taught to cool down.”

A couple of us caught up with him afterward to ask if he was acknowledging how embarrassing and off-putting his gubernatorial conduct had been.

“It’s an acknowledgment that I am French,” he said.

Both those comments were delivered humorously. Still, in seeking refuge in an ethnic stereotype, both were obviously meant to excuse, or deflect questions about, his own ill-tempered, obnoxious, bigoted behavior.

Reelected, LePage continued along in his familiar bombastic, racially divisive, bullying form. And he embarked on a course of vetoing all Democratic legislation in an attempt to force the Legislature to help in his effort to eliminate the state income tax — a quixotic quest that’s part of his comeback campaign.

So Carl is exactly right: We’ve seen this all before.

Maine, don’t get fooled again.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.