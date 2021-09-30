It’s vital to address postpartum depression in mothers and fathers

The editorial “Caring for new moms shouldn’t depend on who pays the bill” (Sept. 20), regarding screening and treatment for mothers with postpartum depression, is significant. While the limits Medicaid puts on coverage have been discussed for years, the move to do something about them has been slow.

It should also be noted that 4 to 25 percent of new fathers also suffer from postpartum depression. The 10-question Edinburgh screening tool, used for mothers and fathers, is easily scored and gives the provider information to decide whether interventions are needed. Funding for interventions for fathers should not take any funding away from similar interventions for mothers. Both parents should be screened where they have contact with a health care provider. Mothers can initially be screened by their ob-gyn, and then both parents can be screened by the child’s pediatrician. Based on recommendations by health insurers, fathers have fewer options for screening.