Pass the infrastructure bill

The bill is already something of a miracle: After years of failed talks that made “infrastructure week” a sad joke in Washington, the proposal passed the Senate earlier this year with substantial bipartisan support. In a period of intense partisan polarization, the fact that a major bipartisan bill has made it this far is almost unheard of.

Two theories of political change are set to collide on Capitol Hill this week, after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi scheduled a vote for Thursday on a massive $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that would make critical and overdue investments in the nation’s outdated roads, bridges, airports, trains, power grid, waterways, and ports.

But the bill has posed a dilemma for House Democrats, especially from the party’s left wing, whose support is probably needed for the bill to pass the House. It’s not that they oppose the infrastructure bill; indeed, it delivers on many progressive priorities, providing $39 billion for public transit, $15 billion for electric vehicles and charging infrastructure, and $21 billion for cleaning up abandoned mines, gas wells, and other contaminated sites.

Rather, some progressives fear that if the House passes the bipartisan bill, any appetite for addressing equally crucial social safety net, housing, and climate spending will vanish. In advance of the vote, many have reportedly pledged to withhold support from the bill in order to pressure their colleagues into advancing a separate $3.5 trillion budget bill that includes those items and the tax increases to pay for them.

Their strategy is, essentially, to link the bills and then demand all or nothing. It’s a hardball theory of political power that has a certain logic: If centrist Democrats like West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin and Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema want to have new roads and bridges to brag about in their reelection campaigns, they have to give the progressives more of what they want. By holding the infrastructure bill hostage, and insisting they’re willing to kill it outright unless they get their way, the progressives are copying the strategy used by the Freedom Caucus, the hard-right Republican contingent that tried in the 2010s to force the hand of more moderate colleagues by refusing to vote for GOP legislative priorities until the Affordable Care Act was repealed.

It’s worth noting, though, that the Freedom Caucus’s all-or-nothing tactics failed — and dragged down their party in the process. It’s a hard case to make to voters that even a good cause — and passing the $3.5 trillion plan is definitely a good cause — justifies holding up separate legislation that communities across the country desperately need.

The alternative theory is that political change is iterative and momentum-driven, and that just as the successful passage of the COVID-19 relief package earlier this year helped set the stage for both of the spending bills now under debate, passing the bipartisan infrastructure bill on Thursday will help build momentum and support for the budget bill, which currently appears to lack enough votes to pass in its original form.

Right now, considering the political realities in Washington, that’s the better strategy. The $3.5 trillion budget bill contains transformative investments that are critical. But pitting these two landmark pieces of legislation against each other has proved to be a losing proposition, alienating moderates and failing to move any of the budget bill’s critics. Decoupling the bills, as Pelosi has urged, and passing the infrastructure legislation on Thursday, is the right course of action. If the vote is called on Thursday as scheduled, members of the Massachusetts delegation should vote yes.

Sending the legislation to Biden’s desk would represent a major victory (and a boon for Massachusetts, which stands to receive about $8 billion just over the next five years). Among its many other provisions, the bill contains the largest-ever infusion of federal funding into passenger rail; a huge investment in broadband; and reforms to speed construction of large projects. Passing the infrastructure bill now would also put some wind in Biden’s sails as he continues to hammer out a deal on the budget bill with the centrists.

It’s certainly frustrating that Manchin and Sinema effectively have veto power over the budget bill. But that’s the reality of a 50-50 Senate, and a consequence of the decision by Democratic leaders to pursue a budget bill with meaty policy provisions on social programs and clean energy through the reconciliation process. Once the infrastructure bill passes, the president and other Democrats will need to come up with an effective strategy to win them over. For their part, Manchin and Sinema owe it to their colleagues to spell out just what they are looking for in the budget bill and what level of overall spending would be acceptable to them.

The political gamesmanship must not cause Democrats to lose sight of the big picture. If both proposals were to collapse, at a time when the party controls both houses of Congress and the White House, it would be politically catastrophic. Such an outcome would make the party look inept, sabotage Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda, and increase the likelihood that Democrats lose control of Congress in 2022, which would undermine the priorities of centrist and progressive Democrats alike.

More importantly, failing would be a huge setback for Americans who are counting on Congress to finally stop fighting and start delivering for them and solving the country’s biggest problems. They couldn’t care less whether that happens one bill at a time, or all in one fell swoop.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.