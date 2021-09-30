State Police union draws a thick blue line on vaccine mandate

I find it to be a cruel irony that the State Police union is citing the impact of the vaccine mandate on staffing as I sit next to my new nursing colleague in ambulatory practice, a former ICU nurse ( “State Police, union spar over vaccine mandate,” Metro, Sept. 29). The real impact on staffing and, in fact, the staffing crisis, is among emergency room and intensive care unit nurses. These people worked tirelessly to save the lives of those infected with COVID-19 and comforted their loved ones when the patients could not be saved, and they did this when the availability of an effective COVID vaccine seemed years away. Some of these nurses, exhausted from the mass casualties they witnessed prior to the availability of a safe COVID vaccine, are still working in the trenches now, nursing patients who are dying a preventable death, but many are leaving their roles and even the profession itself because of the trauma they have experienced.

Please, state troopers, from one service professional to another, save lives and get vaccinated.

Colleen McDonald

Arlington

The writer is a family nurse practitioner.





A stop by a trooper shouldn’t become a health threat

After reading the article about the State Police union suing because of the state mandate to get vaccinated, I wonder about my right as a citizen to be protected from “irreparable harm” (“Police union sues over vaccine mandate,” Metro, Sept. 22). If I cannot trust that all of the State Police have been vaccinated against COVID-19, how can I trust my safety if I am stopped? What rights do I have?

The governor is doing the right thing by mandating vaccination of state employees. I am appalled that months after vaccinations became available to all public safety workers, all are not vaccinated.

Susan Vecchi

Millis





This is an insult to the notion of ‘protect and serve’

Dear State Police union,

Because of your stance on mandatory vaccinations, and because I am a senior citizen, I am hereby notifying you that if I am stopped by a state trooper, I will not roll down my window unless either I’m shown a vaccination card or the trooper is wearing a mask and standing 6 feet away from my window.

This is not about personal freedom of some state troopers but rather about protecting and serving the public interest. If you believe in “protect and serve,” then you should know that you are neither protecting me nor serving the public by your negative stance on vaccination.

Donna Qualters

Peabody