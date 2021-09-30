Adam Wainwright will start NL Wild Card Game for Cardinals

“He gets better as the game goes, he goes deep in games, he’s a big-game pitcher,” Shildt said on Thursday.

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt named Adam Wainwright as the starter in the National League Wild Card Game next week against the Los Angeles Dodgers or San Francisco Giants.

The Cardinals clinched the second wild-card spot earlier this week and will face the Dodgers or Giants, whichever does not win the NL West, in the winner-take-all game next Wednesday. The postseason trip will be the third in a row for the Cardinals.

Wainwright has won 10 of his last 11 decisions this season, with 11 quality starts during that span, including Tuesday’s clincher.

The 40-year-old righthander is no stranger to the postseason, with 28 appearances throughout his career, including earning the save in the World Series clincher against the Tigers in 2006.

Wainwright has a 3-5 record in 11 postseason starts and will have plenty of backup if needed.

“Everybody will be ready to go for Wednesday,” Shildt said. “We have two full days off, so it will be all hands on deck.”

Back to winning ways

Rookie Dylan Carlson homered twice, once from each side of the plate, and the Cardinals beat the Brewers, 4-3, on Thursday in St. Louis.

Carlson’s homers made a winner out of J.A. Happ, who entered the game 0-3 in his last five starts against the Brewers. Happ (10-8) gave up three runs on nine hits and struck out seven in 6⅓ innings, his longest outing since St. Louis acquired him from the Twins on July 30.

Kodi Whitley and T.J. McFarland combined for two innings of scoreless relief and Luís Garcia earned his second save as the Cardinals won the rubber game of the series after having their franchise record 17-game winning streak snapped the night before.

Dodgers alive in NL West

The Dodgers still have a heartbeat in the NL West race, and it was throbbing late in the game.

Corey Seager hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the eighth inning, when Los Angeles went deep four times to rally past the Padres, 11-9, on Wednesday night.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts called it “a crazy explosion.”

The defending World Series champions trailed, 9-6, before Max Muncy and AJ Pollock began the onslaught by going back-to-back off Emilio Pagán (4-3). With one out, Cody Bellinger launched a shot to right field that tied the game. Pinch hitter Justin Turner doubled to deep left and scored on Seager’s shot to right with two outs.

“That’s a whirlwind in a really short time,” Seager said.

Thanks to their scintillating comeback, the playoff-bound Dodgers remained two games behind NL West-leading San Francisco with four to play in the regular season. The Giants beat Arizona, 1-0.

Mets to decide on Rojas soon

Luis Rojas’s fate as Mets manager likely will be determined before the team hires a president of baseball operations.

With a disappointing 2021 season coming to a close, New York holds an option on Rojas’s contract for next year. The club plans to bring in a new baseball boss this offseason, but team president Sandy Alderson said he and first-year owner Steve Cohen had not yet started to contact potential candidates.

So it appears Alderson and Cohen will decide soon after the season ends whether to retain Rojas, rather than the newcomer eventually placed in charge.

“Whether that managerial decision is made after that individual is hired or before, it’s difficult to say,” Alderson said. “But I would say given the timing, probably that decision will be made before we have somebody as head of baseball operations.”

Rojas is 101-117 in two seasons as Mets manager. He drew praise earlier this year as New York led the NL East for three months, but the team has collapsed since the beginning of August without injured ace Jacob deGrom and was eliminated from playoff contention with more than a week remaining.