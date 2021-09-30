Alyssa Thomas leads Sun to 79-68 win over Sky to even series, 1-1

“You think how far ahead of schedule she is in her Achilles’ rehab to get back at all and playing (is amazing), ” Connecticut coach Curt Miller said. “To play in this environment in this big a game and have that tenacity and intensity is remarkable. Players have to follow her and respect her. A night when it wasn’t (Jonquel Jones’s) night. her presence for us was invaluable.”

The Sun's “engine” did just that, scoring 15 points and providing a defensive presence to help the team even their best-of-five series with the Chicago Sky at one win apiece with a 79-68 victory Thursday night.

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Alyssa Thomas worked hard for eight months rehabbing her torn Achilles’ tendon to be able to provide a spark for the Connecticut Sun in the playoffs.

Thomas, who has played through shoulder injuries throughout her career, was able to return from a surgery in January from an injury she suffered playing overseas last winter.

“This is one of the hardest things I’ve gone through,” she said. “I watched them get after it every game and in practice that pushed me even harder to get back to this moment.”

The Sun won despite league MVP Jones scoring just 4 points. She didn’t score until 3:11 left in the third quarter and missed seven of her nine shot attempts.

“You hate to waste one of those good defensive games on her with a loss,” Chicago coach James Wade said. "It teaches you something for the next game.”

Thomas made up for it.

“You’ve seen her do it over her career. She's the toughest player to play this game,” Sun guard Jasmine Thomas said. “To see her come back at a time where that’s what we were missing.”

The Sun trailed, 59-58, heading into the fourth quarter before starting the period on a 13-3 run to take command. Thomas had 6 points during the game-changing spurt. DeWanna Bonner capped it with a 3-pointer with 3:59 left that made it 71-62. Bonner also had 15 points.

The Sky could only get within 6 points the rest of the way. The series shifts to Chicago on Sunday for Game 3.

Chicago looked poised early on to build on the momentum of its Game 1 double-overtime win, racing out to an 11-0 lead. Connecticut rallied back behind Jasmine Thomas to get within 23-21 after one.

The Sun led, 45-39, at the half behind strong play from Jasmine Thomas, who finished the opening 20 minutes with 12 points.

Kahleah Copper led Chicago with 13 points and Candace Parker added 12.