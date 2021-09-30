Coach Rhandy Audate’s formula of discipline and commitment a perfect combination for Lawrence football

In order to instill a certain level of discipline and accountability amongst the current and future players that would grace his program, Audate pointed toward all the talented players at Lawrence who were unable to stay on the field because of poor academic performance.

The key to success, as Audate learned first-hand while winning 47 of 49 games and a Super Bowl title during his four years at Everett High, was discipline.

When Rhandy Audate was hired as football coach at Lawrence in 2018, he had a plan to resurrect the dormant program.

A physical education teacher and dean of students at Lawrence High, Audate encouraged young student-athletes to focus on their craft and avoid some of the pitfalls that can plague urban communities.

Now that encouragement and commitment is bearing fruit, with Lawrence off to a 3-0 start, and likely on pace for the program’s third winning season since 1982.

“We’ve had some great players who aren’t with us now, and have decided to choose a life of the streets,” said Audate, who played tailback at Everett before starring at linebacker for Merrimack College.

“Those players served as an example, and kind of sparked things for our kids. The classes that followed pointed to them and said, ‘That’s what can happen.’”

Like many programs, Lawrence was unable to practice or hold many workouts throughout much of last year because of the pandemic, and the Lancers’ performance suffered during a 1-5 campaign in the Fall II season.

This summer, Lawrence captains Joenel Figueroa, Estarling Morales, Brandon Lavasta, and Michael Deleon frequently led workouts and weight room sessions to prepare for the fall.

For Audate, that routine didn’t just physically prepare his players, it encouraged them to buy into a team mentality.

“Part of being disciplined is getting kids to show up every day and that’s the hardest part in Lawrence,” Audate said. “These [captains] did a great job holding other kids accountable. We’ve started that culture that the games are won in the offseason and our kids have dedicated themselves to be here every day.”

Audate has taken many lessons from his time at Everett, including some X’s and O’s that have helped Lawrence’s offense start hot. Sophomore quarterback Jayden Abreu has completed 17 of 21 passes through three games, with Morales and Figueroa hauling in three touchdowns apiece.

Lawrence is running an offense that Audate called the “21st century version” of the veer option in which he thrived at Everett. With more of those runs coming out of a shotgun formation, Abreu has been able to hit open receivers.

Figueroa, who transferred to Lawrence as a junior after two years at Methuen, said Audate’s experience with the Everett dynasty has inspired confidence.

“We know what [Audate] went through and the record he had at Everett,” said Figueroa, whose older brother, LJ, starred on the basketball court at St. John’s and Oregon and is a current member of the Dallas Mavericks.

“He believed in us, so we believed in him when he said we could be different this year. We always knew that Lawrence had talent, we just weren’t a disciplined team. Now we got each other’s back and believe in each other.”

While playing for legendary Everett coach John DiBiaso (now in his fourth year at Catholic Memorial), Audate said he learned how to delegate responsibilities to a stable of assistant coaches and ask that every player focus on the adage coined by another legendary New England coach: “Do your job.”

Attention to detail becomes even more important for a program that only has 40 varsity players, especially as the Lancers prepare to host a powerhouse Xaverian program Saturday.

Last Saturday, Lawrence took down Andover, 37-26, for the first time since 1984. This season has already been a success for a program that has won three games or fewer in 32 of its last 39 campaigns.

With the equipment shortages and other challenges facing his program, Audate has leaned into the underdog role, calling his team the “Mighty 300″ in reference to the small Spartan army that held off Persian hordes in the ancient battle of Thermopylae.

Holding off Xaverian — which has won 10 state championships since 1966 and appeared in five of seven Division 1 Super Bowls since the MIAA moved to a playoff format in 2013 — is also a monumental task.

“It’s a challenge and that’s something we didn’t sugar coat at all,” Audate said of the matchup.

“We know we’re the underdog and what [Xaverian has] in terms of the facilities, resources, and athletes. But we want to go into this game with a fearless attitude. Similar to a boxer, we’ve got to fight our fight. Xaverian is always going to be tough, physical, disciplined, but if you play with heart and courage and if you’re there in the third and fourth quarter, you have a chance. So that’s our goal, to be in the game, and prove to ourselves and our kids that we mean it when we say hard work pays off.”