EMass girls’ volleyball: Needham’s Samantha Tam headlines Players of the Week

Chloe Clement, Lynn Classical — The Rams clinched a state tournament berth with their 10th win with a five-set win over Chelsea, in which Clement delivered 16 kills. She also had 6 kills, 10 digs, and 4 aces in a win over Somerville.

Grace Presswood, Dennis-Yarmouth — The junior recorded 19 kills and 30 digs in a come-from-behind five-set win over perennial Cape & Islands power Barnstable, keeping the Dolphins undefeated. Presswood added 14 kills and 7 digs in a win over Greater New Bedford.

Hadley Rhodes, Oliver Ames — In a huge five-set Hockomock win over Milford, the senior amassed 38 assists, 10 digs, and 5 aces for the Tigers. Then she followed with 15 assists and 8 aces against Stoughton and 18 assists, 4 kills, and 3 aces against Taunton as the Tigers went 3-0.