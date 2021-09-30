First-year coach Nile Fox is putting his stamp on powerful Newton North program

Now, in his first season as the varsity girls’ coach at Newton North, a program with a rich history, Fox is putting his lessons to work.

In his journey, from Bethel High in Hampton, Va., to a four-year playing career at Newbury College, and coaching stops at Gann Academy, Lesley College, the Boston Hurricanes, and finally, Needham High, he soaked in every detail, took notes, and formulated a plan

Nile Fox knows volleyball, as a player and a coach, and he is passionate about the game.

Fox is replacing a legend, the highly-respected and revered Richard Barton, who led the Tigers with an even hand for three decades, directing the program to Division 1 state titles in 2014, 2017, and 2018 before announcing his retirement this past summer.

Yet Fox, who served as junior varsity girls’ and boys’ coach at Bay State Conference rival Needham most recently, has embraced his opportunity with enthusiasm and drive.

“[Nile] has talked to Richard, and I wanted to make sure that the new coach had a relationship with Richard,” said first-year Newton North athletic director Mike Jackson, who also came over from Needham, where he was the assistant AD under Dan Lee.

“He needed that bridge. Nile learned some of the things that Richard had done, through the years, but he also wanted to make the program his own . . . Following someone as decorated as Richard is not easy.”

The Tigers opened the season with four straight wins, defeating Framingham (3-0), Newton South (3-1), Natick (3-0), and Wellesley (3-0), success that gave Fox credibility within the program, according to Jackson, before making the short drive over to Needham Tuesday night. The Rockets, the 2019 D1 state champion, dealt North its first loss, 3-1, but the Tigers have stayed on point.

With a roster of eight seniors, four juniors, two sophomores, and two freshmen, Fox has focused on supporting his players, and delivering achievable goals for the season. He emphasizes working hard, and being as skilled as possible to achieve greatness and success.

In the offseason, 11 North players competed at the club level.

“The commitment pays off because they get the chance to compete at a higher level against other great players, benefiting them when they return to high school with more experience, “ said Fox, who is a paraprofessional at Boston’s Green Academy.

Newton North's Abigail Wright (13) and Riley Raker (3) attempt a block on Needham's Ellie Streeper during a Bay State Conference match. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Carlotta Menozzi, a senior setter, ensures that the offense is running smoothly. Senior libero Giulianna Sardi Rogines runs the back row. In the loss at Needham, senior Molly Delahunty delivered a team-high eight kills, and fellow senior Ioanna Tembelopus added seven.

Fox has focused on getting better as a team and communicating goals to his players.

“The biggest thing for [the players] to remember is when they are out on that court, they’re not alone,” Fox said. “They have a whole team and coaching staff behind them supporting them, especially in the big moments.”

Unsolicited, Jackson said he has had three to four players approach him, telling him how much they liked playing for their new coach.

“He has an ability to teach, and teach the game technically,” Jackson said. “He is clear and concise in communicating his message. And he has a calming influence.”

First-year coach Nile Fox has rallied Newton North to a 4-1 record an No. 9 in the Globe rankings. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Service points

▪ After Hopkinton played only 10 games during the Fall II season this past spring, it took that many games this fall to reach 10 wins. The No. 3 Hillers have had a perfect start to the year, led by their senior leadership. On a roster of 14 players, Hopkinton has eight seniors. Coach Margie Grabmeier said she’s never had a team with that many seniors before.

The “glue” of the team is senior setter Cathryn Leighton. She’s amassed 246 assists across the 33 sets the Hillers have played, and she even adds some kills from time-to-time, with 30 this season.

Grabmeier praised Leighton’s ability to read the defense and react accordingly.

“If we’ve lost a few points in a row, she’s very good at taking control and dishing the ball to a hot hitter,” Grabmeier said. “She’s very consistent and reliable. The girls have total faith in her, as do I.”

Other standouts for the Hillers include senior middle blocker Kate Powers and senior outside hitter Melanie Gilday, who have the two highest kill totals on the team. Grabmeier also noted the strong, consistent presence of senior libero Sam Berenson, especially her serve-receive ability.

With 10 wins already, the Hillers are ambitious and are hoping for a Division 2 title this year.

“They’re playing like seniors, like it’s their last year,” Grabmeier said. “They play with confidence and they don’t get rattled.”

▪ Despite the Patriot League being home to two other Top 20 teams, sixth-ranked Duxbury has yet to lose a set all year. The Keenan Division-leading Dragons (7-0) beat Hanover, No. 16 Hingham (the current second-place team in the Keenan), and the Fisher Division’s second-place team — North Quincy — in the past week. The Dragons also gave No. 8 Quincy its only loss of the season Sept. 20.

Games to watch

Friday, Melrose at Newton North, 6 p.m. — The No. 4 Red Raiders hit the road to visit the No. 9 Tigers in this high-powered non-league top-10 matchup.

Monday, Barnstable at Needham, 4 p.m. — Fresh off two wins over Top 10 teams last week, the No. 5 Rockets host the No. 18 Redhawks, who pushed No. 1 Dennis-Yarmouth to five sets Tuesday in one of the most competitive games of the season so far.

Monday, Westborough at Dartmouth, 6 p.m. — The Rangers will make the trek to face the No. 2 Indians in this nonleague matchup of unbeatens.

Tuesday, Oliver Ames at King Philip, 5 p.m. — The two division leaders in the Hockomock go head-to-head for the first time this year, as the Davenport-leading Tigers travel to face Kelley-Rex leader No. 12 King Philip.

Wednesday, Whitman-Hanson at Duxbury, 5:30 p.m. — The unbeaten No. 6 Dragons, after a big win over No. 16 Hingham, host thePatriot League foe Panthers.

Thursday, Bedford at Tewksbury, 5:30 p.m. — The No. 13 Buccaneers’ only loss this year came against the host Redmen.

Craig Larson of the Globe staff and correspondent Mike Puzzanghera contributed to this story.

