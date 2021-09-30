Game 159: Red Sox at Orioles lineups and pregame notes

The Red Sox will look to maintain their hold on the second wild card when they close out their series with the Orioles at Camden Yards Thursday night.

They defeated the Orioles 6-0 on Wednesday to snap a four-game losing streak and pull within a game of the Yankees for the top wild card while remaining a half-game ahead of Seattle and one game in front of Toronto. Here are the standings.

Alex Speier has your daily primer on where everything stands in the American League wild card race after the Yankees lost to the Blue Jays.