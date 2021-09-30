Game 159: Red Sox at Orioles lineups and pregame notes

The Red Sox will look to maintain their hold on the second wild card when they close out their series with the Orioles at Camden Yards Thursday night.
They defeated the Orioles 6-0 on Wednesday to snap a four-game losing streak and pull within a game of the Yankees for the top wild card while remaining a half-game ahead of Seattle and one game in front of Toronto. Here are the standings.
Alex Speier has your daily primer on where everything stands in the American League wild card race after the Yankees lost to the Blue Jays.
Advertisement
Lineups
RED SOX (89-69): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (9-7, 4.52 ERA)
ORIOLES (51-107): TBA
Pitching: LHP Alexander Wells (1-3, 7.61 ERA)
Time: 7:05 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Wells: Xander Bogaerts 0-3, Bobby Dalbec 0-1, Rafael Devers 1-3, Kiké Hernández 1-2, José Iglesias 0-2, J.D. Martinez 1-2, Kevin Plawecki 1-2, Hunter Renfroe 1-3, Alex Verdugo 1-2
Orioles vs. Pivetta: Kelvin Gutierrez 1-4, Austin Hays 0-9, Trey Mancini 1-12, Richie Martin 2-4, Ryan McKenna 1-1, Ryan Mountcastle 3-11, Cedric Mullins 6-13, Pedro Severino 0-11, Pat Valaika 2-6, Austin Wynns 1-2
Stat of the day: In three starts this month, Pivetta has a 3.14 ERA, with five runs allowed and 15 strikeouts in 14⅓ innings.
Notes: The Sox are 13-5 against the Orioles with a game remaining, and they’re 7-2 at Camden Yards … Pivetta is 3-0 with a 4.15 ERA in four starts against Baltimore this season. Overall, he is 6-0 with a 3.35 ERA and 46 strikeouts over seven career starts against the Orioles … Wells is making his eighth start of the season. He faced the Red Sox on Sept. 19, allowing six hits and a walk in five innings in a no-decision at Fenway.
Advertisement
Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney.