Juan Setalsingh puts KIPP Academy football on his back in tough win over Whittier

“I told him that he turned into a man today on that run,” KIPP Academy coach Jim Rabbitt said. “He had guys on his back, pulling on his jersey and he broke three or four tackles. That was all heart. That’s what you want out of your quarterback, all heart, all determination. That’s the momentum that he needed to finish that game and I’m so proud of his play.”

Setalsingh bore down and broke free, finishing a 66-yard touchdown run, which resulted in the winning score as the Panthers defeated Commonwealth Athletic Conference foe Whittier, 49-40.

KIPP Academy junior quarterback Juan Setalsingh tucked the ball and scampered to his left, beating the entire Whittier defense past the edge. He found some daylight up the left sideline, only to have his jersey tugged 3 yards behind him.

Setalsingh’s highlight reel dash wasn’t his only score on the ground: he called his own number six times for 80 yards and four touchdowns. The junior quarterback finished 9-for-11 passing for 145 yards and a touchdown, a 38-yard strike to senior wide receiver Jaythean Im. Setalsingh also added an interception at cornerback, undercutting a curl route and picking off Wildcats junior quarterback Camden West.

KIPP Academy (4-0) relied heavily on Setalsingh’s dual-threat style of play to continually pick up chunks of yards and keep the Wildcats defense off balance.

“When I step on the field, I’m locked in, no matter who it is,” Setalsingh said. “They sleep for a second, we’re going to go over the top. They play too far back, we’re going to run it. We’ve got athleticism all around, we just got to put it all together.”

Panthers senior captain running back Piero Canales added nine carries for 65 yards and two touchdowns. For Whittier (2-2), senior Julien Acevedo-Torres carried the ball 27 times for 169 yards and two scores.

Boys’ soccer

Arlington 2, Belmont 0 — Behind goals from Aidan Sheehan and Sasha Sperling, the No. 2 Spy Ponders (6-0-2) stayed unbeaten with a Middlesex League road win.

BC High 5, Malden Catholic 0 — Juniors Matt Stuvley and Jackson Morse each netted their first varsity goals in the Catholic Conference win for the No. 12 Eagles (5-2-1).

Bishop Feehan 3, Hopkinton 1 — Nolan Duffy fired home two goals in the nonconference win for the Shamrocks (5-2-2).

Canton 3, Sharon 2 — Seniors Erik Valdovinos, Dylan Baird and Charles McKinney each scored to help the Bulldogs (4-3-2) come from behind twice to win their Hockomock League contest.

Framingham 2, Walpole 0 — Keeper Tyler Ingham recorded his fourth shutout of the season for the No. 3 Flyers (6-0-1) in their Bay State Conference win.

Marshfield 5, Whitman-Hanson 2 — Junior forward Cody Holbert’s three-goal performance spurred the Rams (4-3-1) to the Patriot League victory. Senior midfielder Luke Twomey and junior forward Fionn Hamilton scored a goal apiece.

Nantucket 3, Sandwich 0 — David Lemus scored the pivotal second goal 15 minutes into the second half for the Whalers (4-2) in the Cape & Islands League win.

Nauset 5, Bridgewater-Raynham 0 — Pat Pinto scored off a corner from Charlie Cushing 5 minutes in, but the top-ranked Warriors (7-0-1) broke the game open with four second-half goals, two by junior Arlo Lawless.

Newburyport 4, Amesbury 0 — Brady O’Donnell scored two goals and Owen Thank recorded his sixth shutout of the season for the No. 18 Clippers (9-0) in the Cape Ann League win. Jack Fehlner had two assists.

Newton North 2, Braintree 1 — Forward Anthony Oliveira scored both goals for the No. 6 Tigers (6-0-3) in their Bay State Conference victory.

North Andover 2, Andover 0 — Following a scoreless first half, the Scarlet Knights (5-0-2) surged ahead on goals from Ryan Radulski, with Caleb Ginsburg assisting, and Jonathan Bono. Matthew Wessel earned the shutout.

Reading 1, Lexington 0 — Sophomore Patrick Frank scored the winner in the 68th minute and keeper Eric Pettorossi registered his fifth shutout of the season for the Rockets (6-0-1) in the Middlesex win.

Westport 1, West Bridgewater 1 — Derek Thorburn tallied the lone goal for West Bridgewater (4-1-1) in the Mayflower League matchup.

Weymouth 1, Wellesley 0 — Senior Jack Devine drilled a penalty kick with three minutes remaining to propel the Wildcats (2-1-4) to the Bay State Conference win.

Girls’ soccer

Braintree 2, Newton North 0 — Junior Emily Day recorded her first varsity shutout for the Wamps (1-4-1) in the Bay State Conference win.

Falmouth 1, Dennis-Yarmouth 0 — The Clippers (4-1-1) received a goal from junior Taytum Cox and a shutout from senior co-captain Ella Sieger for the Cape & Islands Atlantic Division win.

Franklin 4, Milford 0 — Anya Zub netted three goals, raising her season total to 12, as the Panthers (5-1-2) rolled to the Hockomock win.

King Philip 6, Attleboro 0 — Junior captain Ella Pisani and freshman Mikayla Thompson each scored a pair of goals to lead the No. 4 Warriors (7-1) to a Hockomock League win.

Notre Dame (Hingham) 5, Brockton 0 — Sophomore Siobhan Colin netted two goals and an assist, and senior Jenna Savaria and sophomore Sydney Comeau had a goal and an assist apiece for NDA (8-0-1) in the nonleague win.

Field hockey

Amesbury 1, Newburyport 1 — Junior Lily Ragusa scored in the third quarter for the Clippers (1-4-1) and junior Meagan McAndrews knotted the score in the fourth for Amesbury (1-3-2) in the Cape Ann draw.

Bishop Fenwick 2, Austin Prep 1 — Senior Grace Morey and junior Zoe Elwell each recorded a goal and an assist for the Crusaders (4-1-2). Sedona Lawson made five saves in the Catholic Central Division win.

Concord-Carlisle 6, Weston 0 — Senior Grace Waldeck (3 goals) propelled the fifth-ranked Patriots (7-0-1) to the Dual County League win.

Franklin 6, Foxborough 1 — Raena Crandall scored the first goal and assisted on the second as the No. 7 Panthers (8-0) remained perfect in the Hockomock League. Shaw Downing (2), Kaitlyn Carney, Payten Crandall, and Haley Wernig also tallied.

Hingham 2, Scituate 0 — Junior Julia Glennon and senior Shea Berigan scored and freshman Becca Kardoos recorded the shutout for the Harborwomen (7-0-0) in the Hockomock win.

KIPP Academy 9, Minuteman 1 — Jeff Paz scored a pair of goals and added three assists to keep the Panthers (5-2-0) undefeated in the Commonwealth Small. Henry Romero, Kevin Rodriguez, and Kenny Deleon each had two goals.

Lincoln-Sudbury 7, Westford 1 — Senior captain Cecelia Sheldon racked up three goals and three assists for the Warriors (4-1-0) in the Dual County League win.

Manchester Essex 3, Triton 1 — Juniors Amy Vytopilova, Calista Lai, and Ava Magnuson each scored for the Hornets (7-2-0) in the Cape Ann clash.

Marshfield 1, Hanover 0 — Sophomore Alanna Devlin scored the lone goal as the Rams (7-1-2) stopped the Hawks in the Patriot League matchup. Senior Kat Daoulas made eight saves for the shutout.

Silver Lake 3, Plymouth North 3 — Emily Jenkins bookended the scoring for visiting North (4-3-2) in the Patriot League matchup. Caroline Egan scored the second goal, and Bella Piekarski tallied two assists for the Eagles.

Whitman-Hanson 3, Duxbury 0 — Senior Ally Ayers got the Panthers (1-6-1) on the board in the first half. Senior Joli Flamos and sophomore Paige Cosgrove each scored in the second half to secure the first win of the season for Whitman-Hanson.

Boys’ golf

Acton-Boxborough 42, Newton South 30 — Ryan Walsh shot a 2-under 33 and helped lead A-B (6-1) to the Dual County League win at Newton Commonwealth.

BC High 229, Xaverian 220 — Senior co-captains Joey Lenane (3-under-36) and Spencer Dumas (2-under 34) proved pivotal for the 6-3 Hawks in their narrow Catholic Conference win at Brookmeadow Country Club.

Bishop Stang 168, Archbishop Williams 136 — Matt Olivera led the Spartans (8-0) with 30 points in the Catholic Central League win at the Country Club of New Bedford.

Bridgewater-Raynham 141, New Bedford 90 — Luke Taylor and Ryan Manning shot 2-over-par 38s to earn 25 quota points apiece and medalist honors at Whaling City Golf Course in the Southeast Conference win for the Trojans (7-3).

Brookline 89, Framingham 30 — Griffen Lev shot a 36 in the Bay State Conference win for the Warriors (7-2) at The Country Club.

Rockport 145, Triton 133 — Will Cahill (33 points) shot a 2-over-par 27, and Jack Cahill (26 points) and Bowen Slingluff (24) also contributed for the Vikings (6-4, 5-2 CAL) in the Cape Ann win at Rockport Country Club.

Scituate 244, Marshfield 260 — Senior Austin Ryan (38) earned medalist honors as the Sailors (9-2) qualified for the South tournament with the Patriot League win at Widows Walk GC. Classmates John Kinsley and Sam Benning each shot 40s.

St. John’s Prep 228, Malden Catholic 256 — Senior Connor Remley (36) fired his lowest round of the season for the Eagles (5-2) in the Catholic Conference win at Mt. Hood Municipal Golf Course in Melrose.

Wayland 53.5, Westford 18.5 — Senior Morgan Smith fired a 2-under-par 33, and her sister Molly, a junior, matched sophomore Justin Davighi with 36s as the Grey Ghosts (7-2) pocketed the Dual County League win at Nabnasset Lake Country Club.

Wellesley 119, Milton 97 — Senior Simon Murray and junior Robbie Marshall shot even-par 35s to guide the Raiders (9-0) past the Wildcats (3-5) in the Bay State Confernce match at Milton-Hoosic Club.

Girls’ volleyball

Concord-Carlisle 3, Lexington 0 — Sophomore defensive specialist Isabel Jaffe tallied a career high seven aces in the nonleague win for the Patriots (6-1).

Dennis-Yarmouth 3, Sandwich 0 — Ava Pecorella had 6 kills, and Ellen Swanson recorded 3 aces and 4 digs as the top-ranked Dolphins (8-0, 3-0 C&I) cruised to the Cape & Islands win.

Fairhaven 3, Bishop Stang 0 — Sarah DeSousa powered the Blue Devils (5-3) to a nonleague win with a strong all-around performance that included 6 aces, 8 kills, 5 digs and 8 serve receptions.

Old Rochester 3, Wareham 0 — Tavis Nunes was 12-for-12 serving with two aces, and Aubrie Letourneau had 14 assists and 4 aces for the Bulldogs (7-2) in the South Coast win.

Westborough 3, Barnstable 0 — Sophomore outside hitter Quinn Anderson had 13 kills, 3 aces and 2 blocks to lead the Rangers over the 14th-ranked Red Hawks (5-5). Junior setter Shannon Clark totaled 30 assists and two aces, and sophomore Addyson Moore led the team with six aces.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.