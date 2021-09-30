Lamar Jackson absent from Ravens practice once again

Jackson held a typical interview session with reporters shortly before practice Wednesday, and there was no indication anything was wrong, but he was not on the field that day or Thursday during the portion of practice open to reporters.

“He’s dealing with a little back flare-up,” offensive coordinator Greg Roman said before practice. “I don’t think it’s anything serious, but we’re just going to have to kind of wait and see. I think he’s going to be in good shape, but we’ll wait and see.”

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson missed practice for the second straight day Thursday because of a back issue. He was listed on the Ravens’ injury report.

Jackson threw for 287 yards in Sunday’s victory at Detroit. The Ravens play at unbeaten Denver this weekend.

Hip-hop medley to shine at Super Bowl halftime

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar will perform for the first time on stage together at the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The NFL, Pepsi, and Roc Nation announced Thursday the five music icons will perform on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Dre, Snoop, and Lamar are Southern California natives. The five have a combined 44 Grammys. Eminem has the most with 15.

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dre said in a statement. The seven-time Grammy winner added that their halftime performance will be an “unforgettable cultural moment.”

The Super Bowl returns to the Los Angeles area for the first time since 1993, when it was also aired on NBC. It’s the third year of collaboration between the NFL, Pepsi, and Roc Nation.

Saquon Barkley ramping up for Giants

Coming off a torn ACL, Saquon Barkley is the first to admit he is not back to being the Giants running back who was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2018.

Through three games, the 24-year-old Barkley has 39 carries for 134 yards and a touchdown. He has caught nine passes for 56 yards.

Barkley had reconstructive surgery to repair the injury suffered against the Bears on Sept. 20, 2020. He missed all three preseason games and didn’t start practicing with the team fully until after their final exhibition game. His status for the opener was in question until the day of the game.

“I hold myself to a high standard, I know this team holds me to a high standard, a lot of people hold me to a high standard and, like I always say, I set my own expectations,” Barkley said after practice. “Right now, I’ve just got to keep working and keep growing and keep improving. I know what I’m coming off of.”

Barkley said his parents have repeatedly told him to be patient.

That’s the approach the Giants (0-3), in New Orleans on Sunday to face the Saints (2-1), have been taking. They have been slowly increasing his workload in games. He was on the field for 29 plays in the season opener against Denver, 58 four days later in a Thursday night game at Washington, and 60 against Atlanta this past weekend.

“Saquon Barkley is a hell of a football player and he’s a hell of a football player for lot of different reasons,” offensive coordinator Jason Garrett said. “He had a really significant injury last year, and how hard he’s worked to come back and play, and play as much as he has early on in the season.”

Wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton didn’t practice because of hamstring injuries, making it unlikely they will play in New Orleans. The team also made official its signing of tackle Isaiah Wilson to the practice squad, the 2019 Tennessee first-round pick on to his third organization after missing time both with COVID-19 and legal problems. The Giants’ offensive line has lost two starters, with left guard Shane Lemieux out with a knee injury and center Nick Gates lost to a broken leg on Sept. 16.

Small steps for Zach Wilson, Jets

Zach Wilson has been knocked around, tossed to the turf, made a few costly mistakes, and been booed by his own team’s fans. And it’s just three games, all losses, into the New York Jets quarterback’s NFL career.

“I would say mentally I feel good,” Wilson said. “I would say I feel really good. I feel confident. Besides everything else, I feel like watching the tape with us and going through things, I feel like it’s really close. I feel like every play it’s one guy here, one guy there, and we need all 11 to be great.

“I need to do my part, of course. I’m included in that one guy making that mistake.”

Wilson is front and center, though, in the spotlight along with first-year offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur for why the Jets have scored just 20 points through three games and only six in the past two — including none in a 26-0 loss at Denver.

Wilson and the offense will get another chance Sunday against Tennessee at MetLife Stadium. Titans coach Mike Vrabel called Wilson “ultra-talented.” Safety Kevin Byard has also seen flashes of what made the Jets quarterback so highly regarded coming out of BYU.

“Watching him, honestly, he has a really good skillset,” Byard said. “I mean, he’s really good [with] escapability out of the pocket. But it’s funny because, I mean, you look at all the rookie quarterbacks this year, they’re all kind of struggling a little bit and especially early in the year.”

Wilson has just two touchdown passes — both in the season opener — and seven interceptions, which tie him with Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence, the player picked ahead of him, for the most in the NFL entering Week 4. Wilson has also been sacked a league-high 15 times.

Marlon Mack, Colts agree to seek trade

Indianapolis running back Marlon Mack told reporters he and team officials have reached an agreement that allows him to find a trading partner where he could get more playing time. It’s the first time Mack has spoken publicly since ESPN.com first reported he was seeking a trade. “It’s tough when you get used to guys and things like that,” he said. “But on the business side, sometimes you’ve got to speak for yourself because that’s what you need.” Mack started for two years in Indy, logging his first 1,000-yard season in 2019. He was expected to carry a heavier burden last season until tearing his right Achilles tendon in the first half of the season opener. Jonathan Taylor replaced Mack, finished as the league’s top rookie rusher, and kept the job when he returned this season. Coach Frank Reich’s initial plan was to split carries between Taylor and Mack, but Nyheim Hines moved into the No. 2 spot before signing a contract extension just ahead of this season’s opener . . . Titans’ three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern was limited Wednesday with an injured right groin muscle that kept him from practicing, so the team signed punter Johnny Townsend. Townsend has appeared in 17 games since being a fifth-round pick by Oakland in the 2018 draft. He played 16 games there as a rookie, and one last year for Baltimore.