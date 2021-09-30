Matignon boys’ soccer coach Bill Killilea dies suddenly at age 64

But just 15 minutes before Matignon’s home game against Arlington Catholic Wednesday, Lahiff received word that Killilea had died unexpectedly in his Melrose home.

The 64-year-old Melrose native reunited with his old friend, former Stoneham athletic director and current Matignon AD Bill Lahiff, to keep the Matignon boys’ soccer program afloat this fall.

After 34 years coaching and teaching in the Stoneham public school system, Bill Killilea took on another challenge in retirement.

“This all hit us so quick,” said Lahiff, a 1975 Matignon graduate who spent 24 years as a coach and AD in the Middlesex League before taking the job at his alma mater in 2018.

Advertisement

“It was unbelievable. We told kids after the game. They had only known [Killilea] a few months, but they know how much he cared, and a couple kids are really broken up.”

Killilea was an elementary school physical education teacher in the Stoneham public schools system for 35 years. He spent time as an assistant coach for the girls’ soccer and softball programs at Stoneham High, and was the head coach of the Spartans boys’ basketball program.

While he retired in June, Killilea took a part-time job as a physical education teacher at St. Charles Elementary School in Woburn, and Lahiff said Killilea’s passion for coaching never waned.

“We only had five players returning [to the Matignon boys’ soccer team] and he helped us get up to 17 kids,” said Lahiff.

“He knew what he was walking into, but he was willing to take it on and he was really working like crazy to get this program going. He was one of those guys who would do everything to make sure his kids were prepared. From scouting to chalk board sessions, he tried to cover every facet. Coaching was his life.”

Killilea’s father, John, was an assistant coach for four NBA teams, including the Boston Celtics during their 1974 and 1976 championship seasons.

Advertisement

John coached Bill on the Melrose boys’ basketball team, and Killilea went on to become a 1,000-point scorer at Salem State after graduating from Melrose in 1975.

Killilea and Lahiff’s daughters — both named Shannon — grew up playing basketball and soccer together in Melrose.

This is the second tragedy to strike the Stoneham coaching community in 2021 after longtime boys’ soccer and tennis coach Jimmy Carino succumbed to complications from COVID-19 in February.



