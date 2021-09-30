Nate Weitzer’s high school football games to watch, picks for Week 4

Andover at Central Catholic — After getting crushed at St. John’s Prep, the Raiders bounced back with a decisive home win last week. Their defense will have to be on point again Friday against Lincoln Beal and the Golden Warriors. Pick : Central Catholic.

Mansfield at Franklin —The Hornets received a scare in consecutive Hockomock League crossover matchups, but survived to keep their state-best 19-game win streak intact. Now they officially open league play against rival Franklin, which is seeking its first win in the series since 2009. Pick : Franklin.

St. Mary’s at Bishop Fenwick — Over the past two seasons, Fenwick has been the dominant force of the Catholic Central League. However, the Crusaders have a lot of new faces this season and might be vulnerable against a surging St. Mary’s program. Pick: Bishop Fenwick.

Bishop Hendricken (R.I.) at Catholic Memorial — The Knights will get in one more nonleague test against an out-of-state power before opening Catholic Conference play next week. CM got some extra rest last week when Amherst-Pelham forfeited their scheduled contest. Pick: Catholic Memorial.

King Philip at Taunton — There are four 3-0 teams atop the Hockomock League Kelley-Rex Division, including Taunton, while 2-1 King Philip is looking to get back in the fray after a narrow loss to North Attleborough last Saturday. Pick: King Philip.

Norwell at Rockland — Norwell’s new-look offense was grounded in a 28-0 loss at Cohasset last week. The Clippers look to bounce back against a Rockland team that has yielded just 4.3 points per game over three wins. Pick: Norwell.

Tewksbury at North Andover — The Scarlet Knights emerge from a challenging nonconference stretch that included losses at Lincoln-Sudbury and Marblehead to open Merrimack Valley play against Tewksbury. Pick: Tewksbury.

Brockton at Natick — It’s gut-check time for the Boxers. They’ve been tagged for 131 points during an 0-3 start, but could get back on track against a young Redhawks team that is starting a freshman at quarterback. Pick: Natick.

Xaverian at Lawrence — The Lancers have opened with three impressive wins, including their first victory over Andover since 1984. Now a strong Xaverian program comes to town Saturday. Pick: Xaverian.

St. Sebastian’s at Milton Academy — Former Lynn English standout Mathias Fowler leads the Mustangs in an ISL bout Saturday (3 p.m.) against a hard-hitting Arrows squad. Pick: Milton Academy.

Friday’s games

EASTERN MASS.

BAY STATE — Milton at Walpole, 5:30; Needham at Weymouth, 6; Wellesley at Newton North, 6; Framingham at Brookline, 7.

BOSTON CITY — Boston English at TechBoston, 4.

CAPE & ISLANDS — Sandwich at Martha’s Vineyard, 6.

CAPE ANN — Hamilton-Wenham at Pentucket, 6:30; Lynnfield at Newburyport, 6:30; North Reading at Ipswich, 6:30; Amesbury at Triton, 7.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL — Cardinal Spellman at Austin Prep, 6; Arlington Catholic at Bishop Stang, 7; St. Mary’s at Bishop Fenwick, 7.

CATHOLIC CONFERENCE — Malden Catholic at St. John’s (Shrewsbury), 7.

COMMONWEALTH — Lowell Catholic at Essex Tech, 6; Lynn Tech at Georgetown, 7.

DUAL COUNTY — Concord-Carlisle at Newton South, 6:30; Wayland at Cambridge, 7; Westford at Waltham, 7.

GREATER BOSTON — Lynn Classical at Medford, 6; Malden at Somerville, 6; Revere at Lynn English, 6.

HOCKOMOCK — Canton at North Attleborough, 7; King Philip at Taunton, 7; Mansfield at Franklin, 7; Milford at Attleboro, 7; Stoughton at Oliver Ames, 7.

MAYFLOWER — Diman at Blue Hills, 4; Holbrook/Avon at Atlantis, 6; Upper Cape at Old Colony, 7.

MERRIMACK VALLEY — Tewksbury at North Andover, 6; Andover at Central Catholic, 7; Dracut at Billerica, 7; Haverhill at Methuen, 7; Lowell at Chelmsford, 7.

MIDDLESEX — Melrose at Wilmington, 6; Reading at Belmont, 6; Winchester at Lexington, 6; Wakefield at Stoneham, 6:30; Burlington at Watertown, 7; Woburn at Arlington, 7.

NORTHEASTERN — Gloucester at Salem, 6; Beverly at Masconomet, 7; Marblehead at Peabody, 7; Swampscott at Saugus, 7; Winthrop at Danvers, 7.

PATRIOT — Hanover at Plymouth South, 7; Hingham at Whitman-Hanson, 7; Pembroke at Scituate, 7.

SOUTH COAST — Greater New Bedford at Dighton-Rehoboth, 6:30.

SOUTH SHORE — Randolph at Hull, 6:30; Cohasset at Carver, 7; East Bridgewater at Middleborough, 7; Norwell at Rockland, 7.

TRI-VALLEY — Dedham at Dover-Sherborn, 6:30; Bellingham at Ashland, 7; Medway at Westwood, 7; Norwood at Medfield, 7.

NONLEAGUE — New Bedford at Falmouth, 5; Abington at Dennis-Yarmouth, 6; Bishop Hendricken at Catholic Memorial, 6; Chelsea at East Boston, 6; Sharon at Fairhaven, 6:30; South Shore Voc-Tech at Bourne, 6:30; St. John Paul II at Monomoy, 6:30; Apponequet at Dartmouth, 7; Barnstable at Durfee, 7; Bedford at St. Bernard’s, 7; Brockton at Natick, 7; Case at Millis, 7; Cathedral at Manchester Essex, 7; Fitchburg at Lincoln-Sudbury, 7; Holliston at Braintree, 7; Hopkinton at Foxborough, 7; South Boston/Burke at Boston Latin, 7; St. John’s Prep at Bridgewater-Raynham, 7; Wachusett at Acton-Boxborough, 7.

NEPSAC

NONLEAGUE — Hamden Hall Country Day at Dexter Southfield, 4.

CENTRAL MASS.

COLONIAL — Blackstone Valley at Worcester Tech, 6; Abby Kelley Foster at Assabet, 7.

MID-WACH — Clinton at West Boylston, 7; Gardner at Ayer Shirley, 7; Groton-Dunstable at North Middlesex, 7; Hudson at Maynard/Advanced Math and Science, 7; Lunenburg at Littleton, 7; Nashoba at Westborough, 7; Quabbin at Murdock, 7; Shepherd Hill at Leominster, 7; Shrewsbury at Algonquin, 7.

SWCL — Southbridge at Quaboag, 7.

WESTERN MASS.

AA — Holyoke/Dean Tech at Westfield, 7; Springfield Central at Longmeadow, 7.

INTERCOUNTY — Belchertown at Commerce, 5; Franklin County Tech at Mahar, 7; Greenfield at Athol, 7; Hoosac Valley at Easthampton, 7; Lee at Frontier, 7.

SUBURBAN — Taconic at Ludlow, 7; Wahconah at East Longmeadow, 7; West Springfield at Northampton, 7; Pittsfield at Putnam, 8.

TRI-COUNTY — Mt. Greylock at Monument Mtn., 7; Smith Vocational at Pathfinder, 7.

Saturday’s games

EASTERN MASS.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL — Archbishop Williams at Bishop Feehan, 6.

COMMONWEALTH — Greater Lowell at Northeast, 10:30a.

MAYFLOWER — Southeastern at Tri-County, 1.

NONLEAGUE — Xaverian at Lawrence, 1; Marshfield at La Salle (R.I.), 1:30; West Bridgewater at Nantucket, 2.

NEPSAC

EVERGREEN — Pingree at St. Paul’s, 4:30.

ISL — Roxbury Latin at Belmont Hill, 3; St. Sebastian’s at Milton Academy, 3; BB&N at Governor’s Academy, 3:30; Brooks at Groton, 3:30; Middlesex at Lawrence Academy, 3:30; Nobles at St. Mark’s, 3:30; St. George’s at Thayer, 3:30; Tabor at Rivers, 3:30.

CENTRAL MASS.

MID-WACH — Oakmont at Tyngsborough, 7.

SWCL — David Prouty at Uxbridge, 1; Leicester at Northbridge, 3.

NON-LEAGUE — Burncoat at St. Paul, 12; Canisius (N.Y.) at BC High, 12; Millbury at Nipmuc, 1; Oxford at Sutton, 2:30; Marlborough at Grafton, 7; Narragansett at Bartlett, 7;

WESTERN MASS.

INTERCOUNTY — Palmer at Ware, 1.

TRI-COUNTY — McCann Tech at Drury, 1.

NON-LEAGUE — Agawam at Amherst-Pelham, 7.