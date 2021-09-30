Observations after a hot 40 minutes for the Bruins against the Flyers

Carlo’s goal was a softy, ex-Sharks tender Martin Jones (who was briefly Bruins property in 2015) failing to cover the short-side post. Jones signed a one-year UFA deal for $2 million, positioned to be Carter Hart’s backup. He’ll have to be better.

⋅ Brad Marchand, Craig Smith, and Brandon Carlo all scored in the first, staking the Bruins to a 3-1 lead by the 16:41 mark. Marchand and Smith each connected on the man-advantage. Carlo struck at 4-on-4, connecting with a half-slap from the outside edge of the right wing circle.

Observations after 40 minutes of Thursday’s Bruins exhibition against the Flyers at the Garden.

⋅ Ex-Wild defenseman Nick Seeler put a big smack on Bruins prospect Jack Studnicka near the two-minute mark of the first. Studnicka added 15 pounds over the summer in part to be able to stand up to that kind of fire. He’ll have to add some awareness, too, to avoid getting rocked by defenseman who get him in their crosshairs.

⋅ Following a recent league mandate, refs Brandon Blandina and Marc Joannette whistled two crosschecking infractions in the opening 20 minutes — one to Philly’s Cam York, the other to Boston backliner Jakub Zboril.

Both likely would not have been called last season. The league’s aim is to diminish the chance of injury, especially with crosschecks near the wall. Noble idea. Often, though, on-ice officials back away from making the calls once the preseason morphs into regular-season play.

⋅ Both Boston power-play units featured a four-forward attack, backed by a lone defenseman. No. 1 had Charlie McAvoy backing David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron, Taylor Hall, and Marchand. Hall worked net front, with Pastrnak sliding back toward the blue liner.

The No. 2 unit was backed by Matt Grzelcyk, behind the foursome of Erik Haula, Jake DeBrusk, Nick Foligno, and Craig Smith.

⋅ Jake DeBrusk’s body language has improved. He popped in his second of the preseason for a 4-1 lead with 1:29 left in the second. A strong power move by Shake ‘n Jake, connecting on a short-range shot from the right side. He ended last season with zero confidence, after five goals in 41 games. If he can reclaim his game, it could prove a huge boost to the offense.

⋅ Near costly boo-boo midway through the second by McAvoy, who made a casual drop pass deep in his own end, intended for Pastrnak. But Adam Clendening pounced on the loose puck and nearly squeezed off a good chance, if not for Pastrnak disrupting him.

⋅ Jeremy Swayman faced only 11 shots through the opening 40 minutes, yielding only a Joel Farabee strike at 7:18 of the first. Swayman was quick and fluid, looking more confident than during his 10-game tour last season.

⋅ The Garden crowd was generally lazy about adhering to the mask mandate. Roughly 50 percent lived up to the “cover-up” spirit, but an equal share of attendees either didn’t wear a mask at all or had it tucked nearly under chins, like a throat covering. Many others nursed a beverage as a means to keep the mask off. There did not appear to be any Garden staff policing the situation.

