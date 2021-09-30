Red Sox suffer what could prove to be costly loss to Orioles

On one hand, the Red Sox enter their three-game series in Washington against the Nationals still capable of extending their season. They are tied with the Mariners for the second wild-card spot, and still a half-game ahead of the Blue Jays pending the outcome of their game Thursday night against the Yankees.

That remains unclear, awaiting three more games that will provide some form of resolution. But the Sox did achieve a measure of painful clarity in a lackluster 6-2 loss to the Orioles.

BALTIMORE — An autumnal chill swirled through Camden Yards on Thursday night, though for the Red Sox, its meaning was unclear. Did it foreshadow October baseball beyond the 162nd game of the regular season, or did it perhaps represent a mockery, hinting merely at an experience that will elude the Sox this postseason?

On the other hand, the Sox have played in a fashion — a 1-5 record in the last week against the Yankees and Orioles — that hardly seems worthy of such an accomplishment. And their loss on Thursday sacrificed their standing as sole possessors of the second wild-card spot.

The culprit of the Sox’ late-season spiral? A disappearing offense.

All season, the Sox have looked like one of the best teams in baseball when scoring at least four runs, going 79-18 (.814). But they have proven incapable of winning low-scoring games, going just 10-52 (.161), the seventh-worst mark in the league. And they have managed three or fewer runs in five of six games.

That sort of struggle did not seem preordained on Thursday against the Orioles.

The game got off to an immensely promising start for the Red Sox, with Kiké Hernández jumping on the first pitch from Orioles lefthander Alexander Wells and drilling it to left-center field. The lineup seemed poise to add quickly to that with a one-out walk and single.

But on a 3-and-0 count, J.D. Martinez swung at a cutting 87-mile-per-hour fastball. He popped up weakly to center, an out that permitted Wells to reset and after which the Sox lineup saw its early confidence disintegrate.

Wells, who entered with a 1-3 record and 7.61 ERA, faced the minimum number of Red Sox hitters (15) over the five innings that commenced with the Martinez fly out. The lone Sox hitter to reach in that span was Kyle Schwarber on a third-inning single, but he was immediately erased on a Xander Bogaerts double play, the first of six consecutive Red Sox ground outs.

The inability to add to the homer by Hernández left Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta vulnerable to any misstep. And on a night in which the righthander’s fastball/curveball combination proved at times overpowering, he had one sizable stumble.

Pivetta dominated through two innings, striking out the side in the first and tacking on another punchout in the second. But he opened the third by issuing a walk to the No. 7 hitter (Tyler Nevin), then permitted a single to Pat Valaika.

Pivetta nearly worked out of the jam, striking out the next two Orioles, including leadoff hitter Cedric Mullins, on a curveball generously interpreted a strike by home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez.

The Orioles briefly fumed but then asserted their own form of justice. Ryan Mountcastle crunched a first-pitch fastball into the Baltimore bullpen in left-center for a three-run homer, the rookie’s 33rd of the season, giving Baltimore a 3-1 lead.

That inning overshadowed the strong work that Pivetta (9-8, 4.56 ERA) delivered on either side of it. The righthander made it through 4⅔ innings without further harm, and he struck out eight, his most since an Aug. 13 start against the Orioles. But Wells was better.

For the first time in his big league career, the lefthander completed six innings. He pitched to contact, striking out just two batters, but after the first inning the Red Sox looked flummoxed by his zigzagging pitch mix. Wells allowed just one run on three hits.

After Wells’s final inning, the Orioles tacked on three more runs against Sox reliever Garrett Richards. As was the case against Pivetta, the rally was keyed by unlikely sources of offense. Richards allowed a leadoff single to cleanup hitter Trey Mancini, then conceded a one-out single to Kelvin Gutierrez (the No. 6 hitter), and after a wild pitch a two-run single by Nevin. Nevin advanced to second on a throwing error by left fielder Alex Verdugo on the play home, and after Richards uncorked another wild pitch to send Nevin to third, Valaika followed with a sacrifice fly.

The Sox pieced together a run in the seventh on a Martinez double and run-scoring wild pitch but could do no more. Any last hints of an uprising were quelled in the eighth when Bogaerts (2 for 23 during the 1-5 stretch) grounded into his second double play of the night.

Will the lineup awaken in Washington against the Nationals? The fate of the season rests on the answer to that question.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.