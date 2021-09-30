Rob Gronkowski misses second straight day of Tampa practice

The Bucs will practice Friday, and have to designate whether Gronkowski is available, questionable, doubtful, or out.

During the third quarter Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, Gronkowski left the game after taking a shot to the ribs while getting tackled after a 6-yard catch. He returned later in the quarter.

Running back Giovani Bernard (knee) and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) also did not practice. Defensive lineman Steve McLendon was sidelined, too, but for non-injury reasons. Cornerback Jamel Dean (knee) remained limited.

Wide receiver Antonio Brown returned to practice after missing time on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Brown did not play in Sunday’s loss to the Rams, but is expected to be active against the Patriots.

Brown has six catches for 138 yards and a touchdown this season.

”It gives us another guy who you know is constantly winning out there when he’s running routes,” offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich said. “A guy that you always want to get the ball in his hands because of the unique things he can do with it when he has it in his hands. He’s special before the ball gets to him; he’s special once it gets to him. Any time you have the opportunity to have him out on the grass it’s better for you as a team.”

As for whether newly acquired cornerback Richard Sherman will play? It sounds as though he’ll only be active if others are unable to go.

”It’s still early,” said defensive coordinator Todd Bowles. “We’ve still got a lot of injuries to go over and everything else like that. But he’s practicing and we’re letting him learn some things, so in case he has to, he can go out there and function at a high level and do the right things.”

Mac Jones has Tampa’s respect

Bowles praised Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones, echoing coach Bruce Arians from the day prior.

”He’s poised,” Bowles said. “He understands where to go with the football. You can tell he’s extremely smart. You don’t get to start on an NFL team as a rookie unless you’re very talented and understand the game very well. He has good ball placement, he’s very competitive, and I’m impressed with him.”

Linebacker Shaquil Barrett, a key member of Tampa’s pass rush, also credited Jones for his performance thus far, but was quick to note the front seven is looking to capitalize on his inexperience.

New England’s offensive line has struggled to protect Jones in all three games.

”[We’re] most definitely ready to take advantage of a young quarterback because they usually are a little slower with their reads and hold the ball a little longer trying to make a play,” said Barrett. “Mac Jones has actually been pretty good of getting the ball to the check down and getting the ball out of his hands. It’s still going to be a little challenge to get to him because of the scheme he runs and his wits as a quarterback.

”But I love playing rookie quarterbacks. I’m looking forward to us as a defense having a great week.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.