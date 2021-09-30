Shea Podbelski leads Norton to girls’ cross-country win over Dedham

It was a familiar site. The junior won her fifth straight race for unbeaten Norton, now 5-0, completing the 2.95-mile course in 18 minutes, 35 seconds. Podbelski has won each of her races by at least a minute and consistently runs most of her races out of sight of her league competition.

Shea Podbelski crossed the finish line first once again for the Norton girls’ cross-country team, pacing the Lancers to a 15-50 Tri-Valley League win over host Dedham.

That has Norton coach Kent Taylor excited to see what Podbelski can do once the competition ramps up later this fall.

“You put a horse in the race, and she’s going to run harder and faster,” Taylor said. “She just loves competition.”

Taylor is not surprised by the strong start after seeing Podbelski’s impressive outdoor track season and summer of training. She finished two minutes ahead of the runner-up, but it was not her best finish to date. In a win over Medway, she covered Norton’s 5K course in 19:16, the third-fastest time in program history.

In addition to praising her work ethic and drive to compete, Taylor described Podbelski as a tactician who paces herself well and studies her opposition. Brooke Dennett and Skye Goba, who regularly finish second and third for the Lancers, are two of many teammates who are happy to see Podbelski pick up another win.

“The team is so supportive of each other, and it just feels like a family,” Taylor said. “And [Podbelski] is a hard person not to root for.”

Ahead of a competitive Tri-Valley League clash against Dover-Sherborn on Oct. 6, Taylor is focused on making sure Podbelski and the rest of the Lancers make the most out of the workouts that will prepare Norton to keep its blistering pace for the entirety of the race.

Ipswich 20, Georgetown 41 — Four runners for the Tigers (1-1) finished in the top five, led by junior Amelia Stacy, who completed the course in 21:50 in the Cape Ann League meet.

Ursuline 21, Fontbonne 60 — Brigid Ryan (22:37) placed first for the Bears (5-3) in the nonconference meet. Sara Lessard (23:13) was third.

Weymouth 15, Framingham 50 — Seniors Emma Doran (17:48), Alison Glavin (17:54), and Shae Roche (17:55) finished second, fifth, and seventh, respectively for the Wildcats (4-0) in the Bay State Conference win at Wompatuck State Park in Hingham.

Boys’ cross-country

Hopkinton 15, Ashland 47 — Captains Matt Burdulis and Craig Salois paced a 1-6 finish for the visiting Hillers in the Tri-Valley League win.

Masconomet 22, Gloucester 37 — Senior captains Nolan Dickinson (17:26, personal best), Timmy McGinley (17:34, personal best), and Ian Darling (17:54) placed fifth, seventh, and ninth, respectively, on the three-mile course as host Masco (1-2) earned the win.

Revere 24, Everett 32 — Senior Victor Pelatere took first place in a Greater Boston League win for the Patriots (2-0) at Everett.

Whitman-Hanson 21, Plymouth North 36 — Senior captains Nathan Tassey (17:36) and Gordon Johnson (17:56) placed first and second to propel the Panthers (3-1) in the Patriot League.

Field hockey

Andover 2, North Andover 1 — Emma Reilly scored the first goal and set up Casey Michael for the second in the Merrimack Valley Conference win for the third-ranked Golden Warriors (6-0-1).

Brooks 2, St. Mark’s 1 — Senior captain Brooke Rogers fed junior Michaela Littlewood to open the scoring in the first half, and Littlewood scored the winner in the second half for Brooks (2-1).

Burlington 3, Melrose 1 — Jolene Russell scored a pair of unassisted goals and Fiona Noone had the other for the Red Devils in the Middlesex win.

Chelmsford 2, Central Catholic 1 — Ava Hubbard and Kate Harrison scored in the Merrimack Valley Conference win for the Lions (5-1-1). The goals were assisted by Remore Serra and Maddie Preistly.

Danvers 1, Gloucester 0 — Malana Moy, with Emma Wilochoski assisting, scored the lone goal for the Falcons (6-1) in the Northeastern win. Megan McGinnity earned her seventh shutout.

Lunenburg 2, Tyngsborough 2 — Junior Malia Ruggiero was a force in goal, registering 23 saves to help Lunenburg (6-1-2) end the game with a tie.

Monomoy 3, Dennis-Yarmouth 2 — Senior Caroline DiGiovanni scored two goals, and Emily Layton added the third in the Cape & Islands win for the No. 17 Sharks (6-0-1)

Natick 3, Wellesley 2 — Olivia Norchi tallied all three goals to lift the visiting Redhawks (4-1-1) to the Bay State Conference win over the previously-unbeaten Raiders (6-1). Meghan Webb scored both goals for Wellesley.

Nauset 1, Barnstable 0 — Lauren Knight scored on a breakaway in the fourth quarter to lead the visiting Warriors (6-2) to the Cape & Islands win. Penny Baroni made a tremendous goal-line save in the third quarter to preserve a 0-0 game for Barnstable (3-3).

Notre Dame (Hingham) 8, Malden Catholic 0 — Avery Engel netted three goals, Nora Anderson added two and Hannah Burgoyne earned her second shutout of the season for NDA (3-3).

Oliver Ames 4, Taunton 1 — Georgia Costello scored two goals, including a 25-yard take, and registered an assist in the Hockomock win for the Tigers (4-3).

Somerset Berkley 8, Fairhaven 0 — The Blue Raiders (2-3-1) soared to the South Coast Conference win thanks in part to the performances of Karissa Albin (3 goals, 2 assists) and Lauren Rothwell (3 assists).

Walpole 5, Milton 0 — Kerin Birch (1 goal), Lindsay Jacobs (1 goal, 1 assist), Lauren Wong (1 goal), Caitlyn Naughton (2 goals), and Caroline Whelan (4 assists) powered the No. 1 Timberwolves (7-0) to a Bay State Herget win.

Watertown 7, Wilmington 0 — Sophomore Molly Driscoll and junior Maggie Driscoll scored two goals apiece for the No. 8 Raiders (6-0) in the Middlesex League. Adrianna Williams scored her first goal of the season.

Boys’ golf

Archbishop Williams 188, Saint Joseph Prep 95 — Captain Quinn Cesarz tallied 32 points to help carry the Bishops (6-4) to a Catholic Central League win.

Ashland 275, Dedham 321 — Junior captain Kyzar Joshi shot a 4-over-par 40 for the Clockers (5-2) at Dedham Country & Polo Club.

Dover-Sherborn 257, Westwood 259 — Tim Hill shot an even-par 35 to lead the Raiders (5-1) to the Tri-Valley League win at Norfolk Golf Club.

Hopkinton 250, Millis 282 — Freshman Parker Winn shot a 39 at Hopkinton Country Club in the Tri-Valley League match for the Hillers (5-1-1).

North Quincy 312, Hanover 258 — Sophomore Chris Doherty carded a 4-over 40 and classmate Matt Reynolds added a 41 for the Hawks (5-5) in the Patriot League win at Harmon Golf in Rockland.

Rockport 133, Amesbury 95 — Bowen Slingluff (30 points) and Will Cahill (28) led the Vikings at Amesbury Golf & Country Club.

Xaverian 218, Bridgewater-Raynham 242 — Senior Joey Lenane shot a 3-under-par 33 at Brookmeadow Country Club in Canton for the Hawks (4-3) in the nonconference contest.

Boys’ soccer

Arlington Catholic 2, Matignon 1 — Senior Alex Hananian scored the equalizer in the first half and freshman Ben Kelly netted the winner in the second half to give the Cougars (1-6) the Catholic Central League win.

Dighton-Rehoboth 7, Apponequet 2 — The Falcons (8-0) broke away from a one-goal half lead with four unanswered goals for the South Coast win. Seniors Reece Cordeiro (2 goals, 3 assists) and Kevin Smith (3 goals), along with sophomore Kristof Trond (2 goals), led the way.

Duxbury 6, North Quincy 0 — Sophomore Noah Eggers scored two goals and classmate Sean Donnelly earned the shutout for the Dragons in the Patriot League.

Framingham 2, Wellesley 0 — Junior Christian Martins tallied a goal and an assist for the third-ranked Flyers (5-0-1) in the Bay State Conference win.

Hingham 4, Quincy 1 — Cole Sampson’s three-goal performance propelled the Harbormen (7-0) to a Patriot League win. Brian Odell added the other goal.

Pembroke 1, Plymouth North 0 — The Titans (4-2-1) handed the No. 14 Eagles (7-1) their first loss of the season courtesy of junior Ethan Sullivan’s lone goal, assisted by junior Declan Crowley, in the Patriot League match. Junior Jack Taylor earned the shutout.

Pentucket 3, Ipswich 1 — Alex Bishop (2 goals) and Stratton Seymour (1 goal) struck for second-half goals to lead Pentucket (3-4-2) to the Cape Ann League win.

Saint Joseph Prep 6, Cristo Rey/Cathedral 1 — Ben Yawoga, Erick Roble, Victor Mejia, Liam Brown, Chuck Nolan, and Nick Joanniddis each fired home goals for the Phoenix (4-2-2) in their Catholic Central win.

Shawsheen 2, Dracut 0 — Juniors Noah Rizzo scored and assisted Joe Woodward on the other for the Rams (2-1-3) in their nonconference win. Making his first varsity start in place of senior Tyler Kopacz (injury), Nick Gerasimov posted the shutout.

Sturgis East 2, Cape Cod Academy 0 — Captains Alex Mendez and Naje’ Wray recorded goals for the Storm (2-4-0) in the Cape & Islands matchup.

Wareham 2, Bourne 2 — Junior captain Shea Ullo scored both goals for visiting Bourne (1-4-2) on a pair of 40-yard shots, but the South Coast League matchup ended in a tie.

Girls’ soccer

Arlington Catholic 9, Bishop Stang 1 — Lily Shields (5 goals, 3 assists) was a force for the Spartans (3-3-2) in a Catholic Central League win.

Cardinal Spellman 5, St. Mary’s 3 — Emma Pero registered four goals in a Catholic Central League win for the Cardinals (3-3-1).

Concord-Carlisle 3, Westford 0 — Senior Nia Hislop scored two goals and assisted on another for the Patriots (5-1-2) in the Dual County League win.

Duxbury 6, North Quincy 0 — Goals from Lily Sparrow (2 goals), Parker Metzler, Josie Lee, Ayla Abban, and Taylor Hammond propelled the Dragons (1-4-1) to the Patriot League win. Izzy Maser recorded the shutout.

Hingham 12, Quincy 0 — Ava Maguire (4 goals) and six of her teammates for the No. 5 Harborwomen(7-0-1) in the Patriot League win.

Mansfield 7, Taunton 0 — Tarynn Smith turned in a two-goal performance for the Hornets (6-2) on their way to a Hockomock win.

Marblehead 4, Saugus 0 — Ella Kramer and Annie Sheridan each notched two goals, and Catherine Comstock recorded her fourth shutout for the Magicians (6-1-1).

Newton South 2, Waltham 0 — Sophomore Maddie Lewis opened the scoring, and junior Bria Abbiati assisted junior Luka Marceau for the second goal in the Dual County League win for the No. 8 Lions (7-0-2).

Seekonk 6, Greater New Bedford 2 — Lauren Calabro made 15 saves and Lauren Couitt netted three goals and an assist for the host Warriors (4-3) in the South Coast Conference win.

Silver Lake 5, Plymouth South 0 — Junior Shea Kelliher scored three times and senior captain Lauren Dwyer had two for the Lakers (6-1-2) in the Patriot League win.k

Swampscott 2, Masconomet 0 — Goals from Sophie Digrande and Jess Ford pushed the Big Blue (2-2-2) past No. 10 Masconomet (6-2-0) in the Cape Ann League.

Whitman-Hanson 4, Scituate 0 — Nora Manning’s two goals powered the No. 14 Panthers (5-2-1) to a Patriot League win. Olivia Borgen (1 goal, 1 assist) and Ava Melia (1 goal, 1 assist) also contributed on offense, while Ava Patete made six saves for the shutout.

Winthrop 2, Salem 0 — Reese Brodin and Lily Tallent scored for the Vikings in the Northeastern Conference win.

Girls’ volleyball

Billerica 3, Haverhill 2 — With Kailey Roche delivering a career-high 40 assists, the Indians (8-1) closed out the five-set thriller with a 15-8 finish. Abby Downs chipped in with 17 kills and 21 digs. Ella Quin was huge at the net.

Case 3, Fairhaven 1 — Olivia Silva (30 assists) and Hannah Storm (19 kills) powered the Cardinals (7-1) to a South Coast Conference win.

Hopkinton 3, Algonquin 0 — The No. 3 Hillers (10-0) trailed in the first set, but, led by seniors Cathryn Leighton and Kate Powers, rallied, and then held off Algonquin in the next two sets to stay undefeated.

“A lot of it has to do with our team chemistry,” Hopkinton coach Margie Grabmeier said. “You can’t count them out. They trust each other and build each other up.”

Leighton totaled 33 assists and 5 kills, Powers (15 kills) and Melanie Gilday (12 kills) powered the Hillers at the net, and Mikayla Grady put away the first and second set with two of her five kills.

King Philip 3, Canton 0 — Juniors Emily Sawyer (16 kills, 3 blocks), Sami Shore (8 kills, 3 digs), and Ahunna James (8 kills, 5 digs) led the No. 19 Warriors (9-0) to the Hockomock win.

Lynn Classical 3, Chelsea 2 — Senior captains Chloe Clement (16 kills), Samantha Thoeun (14 assists), and Annabell Dao (9 digs) led the Rams (10-0) to the Greater Boston League win in a five-set thriller.

Melrose 3, Wilmington 0 — Junior setter Emma Desmond racked up 27 service points and 24 assists to propel the No. 12 Red Raiders (8-0) to the Middlesex League win.

North Andover 3, Central Catholic 1 — Lean Warren (9 kills, 4 blocks), Isabelle McElhiney (8 kills), and Emma Bosco (30 assists, 7 aces) led the Scarlet Knights (7-0) to the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Ethan McDowell can be reached at ethan.mcdowell@globe.com.