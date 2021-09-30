Your AL wild card breakdown for Thursday, Sept. 30: What the Red Sox need to do to make the playoffs

The Yankees still retain the top wild card spot and their magic number for clinching a playoff spot remains three with four games remaining, but their advantage over the Red Sox shrank to one game thanks to a 6-0 Red Sox win over the Orioles in Baltimore. The Red Sox, meanwhile, remain in possession of the second wild card spot, but their lead remains slender.

The Mariners beat the A’s, 4-2, to remain within a half-game of the Red Sox for the second wild card spot. The Jays’ victory over the Yankees kept them within one game of the Red Sox and two games of the Yankees entering the series finale. The A’s were officially eliminated.

To recap:

Yankees (90-68) +1.0

Red Sox (89-69) –

Mariners (89-70) -0.5

Blue Jays -1.0 (88-70) -1.0

ODDS: Fangraphs gives the Yankees an 82.4 percent chance of reaching the playoffs, the Red Sox a 75.8 percent chance, the Blue Jays a 22.9 percent shot, and the Mariners a 19.0 percent likelihood of getting to the Wild Card Game.

TONIGHT: Nick Pivetta takes the hill for the Red Sox against yet another Orioles rookie lefthander, Alexander Wells. The Yankees and Blue Jays conclude their series with Toronto ace Robbie Ray opposing Corey Kluber. The Mariners have the day off.

THE LOW-DOWN: A Red Sox win would maintain something akin to the status quo – a one-game lead over the Mariners and either a one- or two-game lead over the Blue Jays. The Sox could pull even with the Yankees for the top wild card spot. A Red Sox loss would mean chaos: They’d be tied with the Mariners, and potentially with the Blue Jays (if they beat the Yankees), with three games left.

ZOOMING OUT: For the Red Sox and Yankees, the formula remains familiar: Win and they stay on a playoff path. If the Red Sox go 4-0 in their remaining games against the Orioles (1) and Nationals (3), they’re assured a playoff spot. If they go 3-1, they’re assured at least a Game 163 – and even that would become necessary only if the Mariners (3 home games left against the Angels) and Blue Jays (1 game left against the Yankees, 3 against the Orioles) run their respective tables. If the Yankees go 3-1 in their games against the Blue Jays (1) and Rays (3), they’ll guarantee a playoff berth.

GOOD LUCK, TRAVEL PLANNERS: The tightly bunched pack opens up all kinds of possibilities.

If two teams tie for the best record in the Wild Card race, life is relatively simple: Those two teams will play in the Wild Card Game, with home field awarded to the team with the better head-to-head record in the regular season.

If one team claims the best record in the wild card race and two teams tie for the second-best record, it’s pretty straightforward: The tied teams would play a Game 163 on Monday. If the Red Sox are involved, they’d host that game based on superior regular season head-to-head record.

If three teams tie for the best record in the wild card race, there would be a three-team tournament. The teams would be designated teams A, B, and C, based on regular-season, head-to-head records. (More on that in a moment.)

Team A would host Team B on Monday. The winner of that game would advance to the Wild Card game. The loser would go on the road to face Team C. Team A is the prime spot, giving a team two shots at a Wild Card berth as well as a home game. Team B would have two cracks at a Wild Card spot, albeit with both coming on the road. Team C would have just one shot, but it would be a home game.

If the Red Sox are one of those three teams, they’d get to choose to be Team A based on the fact that they won the season series against every other Wild Card contender. That would mean a Game 163 at Fenway on Monday, with the winner advancing to a Wild Card game on Wednesday and the loser playing Team C on Tuesday.

If one team claims the best record in the wild card race and three teams tie for the second-best record, there’s another A/B/C scenario. Team A would host Team B. The loser of that game would be eliminated, with the winner of that contest advancing to host Team C for a win-to-get-in game.

Again, the Sox would get to pick their position, but in this case, they’d presumably want to be Team C. That designation would allow them a day of rest on Monday and require them to win just one game – even if on the road – against the winner of the Team A/Team B game to advance.

If the three-way tie was between the Sox, Yankees, and Blue Jays, the Mariners – who won their season series against the Blue Jays – would choose Team A status, leaving them with two potential home games. The Jays would then be left with Team B designation (cue Charlie Brown on Halloween: “I got a rock”), a status that would require a road win on Monday followed by travel to Toronto for a home game on Tuesday.

The prize for either one win as Team C or two wins as Team A? A single road game in New York against the Yankees in the Wild Card Game, with ace pitcher Gerrit Cole very well rested by that point.

If all four teams tie: There would be two Game 163s, with the winners advancing. Simple(-ish)!

On Wednesday afternoon, Red Sox director of team travel Mark Cacciatore sat in the visitor’s dugout at Camden Yards navigating phone calls and emails about the mind-boggling scenarios in front of the team.

“It’s not as terrible as you would think it would be,” he said, noting that the team’s airline (Delta) has already been alerted to the need for flexibility, and hotels and buses are lined up for the different scenarios. “It’s more fun than what we went through three weeks ago with guys in the COVID protocols. … It’s a lot easier than that.”

Red Sox players aren’t investing much bandwidth in thinking through the possibilities when their calculus is far simpler: Win and the need to crisscross the country goes away. Still, the idea of a Game 163 or 164 is a fascinating one.

“It’s crazy. Everything can happen in this game,” said catcher Christian Vázquez. “When you can smell the postseason, it feels good to try to get back to what we did in ‘18. It’s so fun to play in that atmosphere with all that tension. It’s the best baseball. It’s very fun, and every year, you want to play for that – for championships.”









Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.