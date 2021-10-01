Beck Bennett looks back on his 8 years at ‘SNL’

In an interview with Time magazine, Beck Bennett explained why he decided to leave “Saturday Night Live,” which returns to NBC on Saturday. Bennett, on the show for eight seasons, is the only departure this year in a cast filled with long-timers such as Kenan Thompson (19 seasons), Aidy Bryant (10), and Cecily Strong (10).
Bennett now lives in Los Angeles. “It’s been eight years of basically long distance with my wife,” he says, “and if we are going to start a family at any point, I think we have to start that at some point soon,” he says.
Bennett also told Time which of his sketches were his favorites. They were “Office Boss” (Bennett as a CEO with the body of a baby), “Brothers” (Bennett and Kyle Mooney as fighting young brothers), “Take Me Back” (Bennett confesses crimes as he tries to win back his girlfriend), “Jules” (a Weekend Update contrarian character), and “AMC Theatres Commercial” (Bennett as Vin Diesel).
Advertisement
Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.