Beck Bennett looks back on his 8 years at ‘SNL’

In an interview with Time magazine, Beck Bennett explained why he decided to leave “Saturday Night Live,” which returns to NBC on Saturday. Bennett, on the show for eight seasons, is the only departure this year in a cast filled with long-timers such as Kenan Thompson (19 seasons), Aidy Bryant (10), and Cecily Strong (10).

Bennett now lives in Los Angeles. “It’s been eight years of basically long distance with my wife,” he says, “and if we are going to start a family at any point, I think we have to start that at some point soon,” he says.