BofA outage shuts out thousands online, Friday

Bank of America’s online-banking platform went down for several hours Friday, leaving thousands of customers locked out of their accounts before service was restored.

The outage started in the morning and began to be resolved midday. Bank of America’s website and app were both at full capacity by 2 p.m. in New York, according to a company spokesman.

“Today, some of our clients experienced slowness accessing online or mobile-banking services,” the spokesman said in an e-mail. The Charlotte, N.C.-based bank is investigating the reason, he said. “All client information remains secure.”