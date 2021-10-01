Even with new cranes, Port of Boston won’t ease US shipping crunch

But in the short run, the upgrade won’t do a thing to ease the nation’s cargo crunch. The global supply chain is far too complex to be untangled by the addition of one deep-water dock and three high-capacity cargo cranes. Besides, the Conley terminal, which hasn’t seen major delays, will still be too small and far away to draw much traffic from huge East Coast seaports like those of New York, Savannah, Ga., and Norfolk, Va.

As dozens of cargo ships line up outside US ports in a vast nautical traffic jam, it might seem that the Port of Boston picked an excellent time to complete a major expansion of its Conley Container Terminal.

“It would be a mistake to think of this as a gigantic opportunity for a port like Boston,” said Hauke Kite-Powell, senior analyst at Marsoft, a Boston-based maritime research firm.

Luckily, that was never the goal, according to Lisa Wieland, the Massachusetts Port Authority’s chief executive. “Our strategy is to be New England’s home port,” she said. And the ability to handle some of the world’s biggest container ships is an insurance policy for New England businesses that count on Conley for access to global markets.

“We hope ardently that the port continues to be a healthy option,” said Martin Connealy, who acquires French wines for Medford-based Ideal Wine & Spirits. Connealy said that having to rely on the Port of New York for his merchandise “would be a nightmare.”

The Conley expansion follows a major overhaul of the Panama Canal. That upgrade, completed in 2016, enables the canal to handle container ships three times as big as before. This meant the huge ships could sail directly to the eastern US, instead of offloading their containers on the West Coast and putting them on eastbound trains and trucks.

In response, many East Coast ports have been expanding their harbors. The port of Charleston, S.C., began dredging a deeper ship channel for the big ships. The port of New York spent more than $1 billion to raise the Bayonne Bridge so the big ships could fit under it.

And the Port of Boston launched $850 million in improvements. These include dredging the shipping channel to a depth of 47 feet, adding a new 50-foot-deep berth for parking the big ships, and installing three huge cargo cranes to unload and reload the vessels. Built in China, the giant cranes arrived in June and are expected to be ready for service within several weeks.

Prior to the upgrade, the Conley terminal could handle ships carrying 5,000 standard 20-foot shipping containers, or 10,000 if the ship arrived during high tide. With the new berth, the port can accept a ship holding 14,500 containers, or about the same amount of merchandise as a freight train 26 miles long.

But this doesn’t mean that the big ships backed up outside other eastern ports can set sail for Boston. “Container companies operate on fixed schedules,” said Kite-Powell. “It’s just like a plane service or train service, only they’re carrying boxes instead of people.”

The entire supply chain is based on these predictable schedules. For instance, a ship bound for New York can’t just offload its cargo in Boston instead, because there won’t be trucks on hand to deliver it. Also, US exporters are counting on that ship to pick up their merchandise in New York.

And even though Conley has excellent connections to the interstate highway system, including a $75 million roadway dedicated solely to truck traffic, the port lacks direct railroad service, a key feature of the nation’s biggest ports.

While Conley can’t relieve the near-term shipping crunch, the port expansion could make life easier for about 2,500 local manufacturers and retailers who rely on Conley for international trade. The Port of Boston ships out a lot of local seafood, as well as large quantities of wood products, especially fiber for use in paper production. Inbound containers often hold imported furniture and clothing from Asia and European wines and liquors.

At present two container ships arrive at Conley each week, one carrying exports from China and Korea, the other full of European goods. But as the port overhaul nears completion, Wieland said that her next priority is recruiting a shipping line to begin a weekly service between Boston and southeast Asia.









































