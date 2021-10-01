Sales at GM, Honda, and Toyota fall sharply amid chip shortages

Three of the biggest sellers of cars and trucks in the United States reported sales totals Friday that reflected the intense squeeze that a global semiconductor shortage has put on auto production.

General Motors and Honda both reported significant declines in sales in the three months ending in September as chip shortages forced them to idle plants, leaving dealers with few vehicles to offer customers.

Toyota had a slight increase for the quarter, but its sales in September fell sharply after it was forced to slash global production because of the chip shortage and other disruptions to its parts supplies stemming from the coronavirus pandemic.