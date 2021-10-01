US consumer spending rebounded in August despite COVID

U.S. consumer spending accelerated in August amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, even as soaring demand and snarled supply chains kept inflation high.

Consumer spending rose 0.8% in August, up from a decline of 0.1% in July. Income rose by a smaller 0.2%, the Commerce Department reported Friday. That suggests consumers dug into their savings to fuel more spending on items like clothes and groceries, and to spend more online, even as the delta variant caused them to pull back on traveling and eating out.

Consumer prices increased 0.4% in August from July, the same increase as the previous month. In the past year, inflation rose 4.3%, up slightly from the previous month and the highest in more than three decades.