Ahead of the Watertown zine fest, one creator knows ‘zines give people power’

This fall, the library began circulating a collection of zines. Creators — many of them underrepresented in mainstream media — use the indie publications to touch on topics such as art, sexuality, and identity. “The main rule is that there are no rules,” the library wrote on its website.

The Saturday event schedule includes a zine marketplace, zine-making hive, and slate of panels from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (Additional details are available at watertownlib.org.)

Mary Barba, one of four festival speakers, spoke with the Globe ahead of her “Healing in the Zine Community” presentation. Based in Danvers, she is a violist and music educator, as well as the founder of Reflective Zines.

Q. To start, what makes zines different from other mediums?

A. A zine is a self-published pamphlet or notebook of things people have to say. About anything, really. The special part is that you get to hear individual voices who might not otherwise have access to amplification. Before I had zines, I could talk to my friends or people next to me. But nobody else heard my voice. Zines give people power.

Q. And tell me about Reflective Zines.

A. It’s a complication of zines about mental health and healing. I’ve had my own experiences with mental illness, and I use that knowledge to help other people. A lot of the zines I first made — in 2016 and 2017 — were based on me looking inside myself, uncovering things about who I am, and thinking about what I may have been avoiding.

I also like to focus on mental health resources because not everyone has access to adequate care. Growing up, I definitely didn’t. Now, I’m lucky to have them. I’m not a doctor. But I always imagine that if I could give everything I’ve learned in therapy to my younger self, I would have been really grateful. Knowing these deeper, more complex forms of therapy can help resolve issues, rather than put a Band-Aid on them.

For example, one of my zines is about dialectical behavioral therapy. It helped me manage my emotions and connect with people. I also made a Halloween zine with spooky stories about insane asylums and how mental health care has improved.

Q. When I open one of your zines, what would I see?

A. My trauma therapy zine has pictures and information about what trauma therapy feels like, stories about my experiences, [and] other people’s experiences. Also then, tips. How can you get started with it? If you don’t have access to it, here are some alternatives. Some of my zines include my poetry. It’s basically trying to disseminate information in a way that humanizes people, because it’s coming from someone who experienced it firsthand.

Q. Your zines are very crafty, too.

A. I’ve never been very good at drawing. Crafts have always been a good replacement.

In terms of production, I create [the zines] in my home, print them at home, [and] send them out myself at the post office. I’ll either staple them or sew them, and then bring them to zine fests, sell them online, or leave them in small libraries on the side of the road.

Q. What has the response to Reflective Zines been like?

A. One person told me they read the trauma therapy zine and brought it to one of their appointments. It actually led to them starting a new type of therapy. The biggest thing people have said is that it starts conversations in their lives. Sometimes having that icebreaker of “Oh, I read this zine” can spark a dialogue. And I also get people coming to me, asking how they could start making zines, too.

Reflective Zines range from $1 to $5, depending on the size and materials. Mary Barba

Q. I imagine you’re not in this for the money. What’s the goal?

A. I do make some profit, “pizza profit.” But it’s something I do that makes me feel whole. It gives me purpose. It connects me to other people. It helps me sort out my own thoughts.

Interview was edited for length and clarity. Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.