The best kids masks, as judged by parents

This week, I asked parents to list their favorites (and their droopy disappointments). Which masks stay on and don’t get saturated with spit by recess? You weren’t shy. I’ve culled your responses to compile a totally subjective roster of the top masks for kids under 12. Disclaimer: I am not an aerosol scientist, nor am I a doctor. I’m just a parent like you, prowling websites at 11 p.m. looking for the right fit and filter without bankrupting myself.

Remember when we were growing up, when the hottest back-to-school item was a Benetton rugby shirt or Esprit tote bag? For our kids, it’s masks. Yes, they are a hot commodity — and, yes, you have lots of opinions about them.

Here are your favorites. As always, remember that prices and availability are always subject to change.

Armbrust USA: “Best masks. Tested by scientists. Quick delivery. Great colors,” raves one parent. These disposable masks with N95-level filtration start at $29.50 for packs of 50, with discounts for subscriptions and first-time customers. Bonus: They’re in stock! www.armbrustusa.com

Beau Ties: A bow-tie company in Vermont seems like a peculiar place to find pandemic-friendly $12 face masks, and yet parents swear by these three-layer, machine washable cotton beauties.

“These fit well, wash well, and we haven’t gotten COVID!” enthuses one happy parent, who combines hers with a filter.

“The most comfortable masks I’ve worn,” says another customer.

Plus: They offer a plethora of dapper designs to pair with your pocket square or neckerchief. www.beautiesltd.com

Crayola: Parents appreciate these “soft, adjustable” masks, as well as the fact that they’re machine-washable.

“The pack comes with a little garment bag, and I just threw them in the regular wash on cold and hung them up to dry,” says one satisfied customer.

Sets of five start at $27.99 — and, as stands to reason, they come in bright, fun colors. shop.crayola.com

Enro: Shoppers really love Enro masks for their lightweight feel, smooth fit, built-in filters, and machine washability.

“Light. No filter to mess with because it’s built-in,” says one happy wearer. The only problem: They’re harder to get than a same-day PCR test.

“They’re always out of stock and stressful to purchase,” gripes one parent.

Masks, if you can snag ‘em, are priced starting at $16.50. www.enro.com

Happy Masks: Restocking issues make Happy Masks devotees sad. That said: These five-layer treasures drew raves for their breathable, comfortable fit and filtration — their site claims 99.9 percent bacterial and viral filtration efficiency.

“Great, comfortable, hard to chew through, and impossible to get more of,” lamented one hoarding parent. Join the waitlist; new shipments arrive twice weekly starting at around $24. www.happymasks.com

Kollecte and Be Healthy: Shop a vast selection of vetted KF94s here, available to order in bulk. Especially popular: KF94 Tiger masks (these fit my 4-year-old quite firmly) available for $88 in packs of 100. Parents hail both sites as offering well-fitting, comfortable, protective choices. www.kollecteusa.com and www.behealthyusa.net

Old Navy-Gap: These washable, reusable, triple-layer masks get high marks for adjustable straps, affordability, and convenience — it’s easy to load up when doing other shopping — but customers say they don’t stock as many styles as they did last year. Prices start at $12.50. www.oldnavygap.com

Primary: “Colorful, soft fabric, sized well for kids, and the over-the-head elastic is amazing,” says one enthusiastic customer. The price is right, too, at just $8 for a three-pack of machine-washable, cotton masks. www.primary.com

Caroline Dunne, 12, wore a mask while she got her Pfizer vaccination at Newton North High School. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Rafi Nova: This local company draws praise for three-ply masks that offer a snug fit, adjustable ear loops, and easy ordering (if you don’t want to wait for shipping, pop into their Newton warehouse), all for kids as young as 2. The downside? Many of their more popular styles are on backorder. Prices start at about $14. www.rafinova.com

Vistaprint: “Adjustable ear straps and well-fitted under the chin, plus a pretty big selection of designs that appealed to my first-grader,” says one parent (who also notes that adult sizes run small). Masks come in a plethora of designs, from Keith Haring to Harry Potter, and start as low as $13. www.vistaprint.com

Last but not least: If you’re like me and want to be extra-cautious about your mask choices, visit aerosol expert and mechanical engineer Aaron Collins’s Twitter feed for unvarnished opinions. Many fastidious parents know and appreciate him as @MaskNerd.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.