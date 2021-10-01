Silvia López Chavez’s Hood mural drinks in the company’s legacy

“Connected Through Time,” uncovered on Sept. 25, mixes designs old and new. A modern pop of color adorns the taller portion of the building, showing two people embracing, while a retro palette of of turquoise, crimson, and cream underscores the design of an old-fashioned glass bottle of Hood milk on the lower wall of the building — which Chavez said was inspired by the iconic Fort Point structure .

To celebrate the 175th anniversary of Lynnfield-based dairy company HP Hood , Chavez painted a multi-wall mural on a building located at 500 Rutherford Ave. in Charlestown, where the venerable company began.

To celebrate HP Hood's 175th anniversary, artist Silvia López Chavez designed a mural depicting an old-fashioned milk bottle, surrounded by a vintage color palette of turquoise, crimson, and off-white. Hirschfeld Marketing Solutions

“It was a feeling of the core of the values of Hood that were about connecting community and taking pride in freshness and innovation,” Chavez said in a recent interview.

The focal point of the two people caressing one another at the high point of the mural, one’s face painted orange and the other’s blue, were meant to show “healthy, happy people that look very engaged and personal and joyful,” Chavez said.

“I wanted to make sure that these spaces were also welcoming people that, for example, look like me,” she added.

Chavez said Hood commissioned her to create the mural this spring. She designed it through the summer and painted it in about three weeks. The mural debuted at the company’s 175th anniversary celebration, which also included live music, lawn games, and food trucks.

Chavez, a local artist, has had pieces shown at Boston Common, the Prudential Center, and the Harvard Kennedy School.

