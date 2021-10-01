Blind date: ‘I forgot to turn my camera on so my cartoon bitmoji was all he saw’

Go on an in-person or virtual blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application . Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid .

HER INTERESTS: Cycling and bouldering

HER IDEAL MATCH: A genetics researcher

SANJAY: 31 / cardiac anesthesiologist

WHAT MAKES HIM A CATCH: He’s intelligent, funny, and family-oriented

HIS IDEAL MATCH: Deepika Padukone working as a lawyer

7 P.M. ZOOM VIDEO DATE, NORTH END AND SOUTH END

ALL RISE

Renna After being cooped up for a year and a half due to the pandemic, I was excited to have a new experience.

Sanjay I heard from a friend regarding the process and thought it would be interesting to try.

Renna I listened to some music to pump myself up and put on some makeup. I forgot to turn my camera on so my cartoon bitmoji was all he saw at first.

Sanjay I was slightly anxious as I have not done a Zoom date, but overall my mood was calm.

Renna Because this was my first blind date, I was nervous about what he might look like. I remember thinking, Thank goodness, he’s actually cute!

Sanjay [She was] dressed up and looked great.

MAKE YOUR CASE

Renna I felt comfortable right away. I love meeting new people. I learned that he is a relative newcomer to Boston. He moved here for a fellowship in cardiac anesthesiology. It was interesting (albeit sad) to hear from a health care professional about what it was like to work during the pandemic.

Sanjay Conversation flowed without any awkwardness.

Renna I didn’t order food — just had stuff I had in my kitchen! I prefer dessert over dinner, so I had hot chocolate and chocolate chip cookies. They were very good!

Sanjay [I ordered from] Beijing Cafe — great as always.

Renna We talked about our hobbies, which for him was tennis and for me was bouldering.

Sanjay [We talked about] work, the city, and our hobbies. We had an interest in science and tennis in common.

DISMISSED

Renna Sanjay was really nice, but I didn’t have a moment where I thought it’d be worth it to commit to a second date.

Sanjay After a while, [we] knew this was not going to work out, and it was getting later into the night.

Renna We decided to break to actually eat dinner (though it was a dinner date, we didn’t want to eat on camera).

Sanjay I thanked her for her time and for meeting up.

Renna I don’t think we’ll go on another date. We didn’t exchange numbers.

Sanjay No, not the right qualities I’m looking for.

POST-MORTEM

Renna / B+

Sanjay / B



