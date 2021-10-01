Five things to do around Boston, Oct. 4-17

Kick off your Halloween season in the Witch City at the Haunted Happenings Grand Parade. This year’s event features live performances in addition to a variety of spooky floats and displays. This year, the floats will remain stationary while attendees “parade” past. Free. 6:30 p.m. For more information and updated COVID-19 guidance go to hauntedhappenings.org .

October 9

Soak in the Culture

Immerse yourself in a day of free art and culture at the 20th annual Opening Our Doors festival in the Fenway Cultural District. Enjoy admission at the Museum of Fine Arts and MassArt Art Museum, music on the steps of Symphony Hall, a walking tour of the neighborhood’s cultural centers, and more. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. fenwayculture.org

October 15

Musical Catharsis

The Boston Philharmonic opens its 43rd season with a performance of Bruckner’s Symphony No. 8, which conductor Benjamin Zander says reflects the anguish — but also the love — of the “dark period of history we find ourselves in.” Tickets start at $30. 8 p.m. bostonphil.org

Starting October 16

For the Love of Books

Celebrate literature in all its forms at the Boston Book Festival, returning this year with an array of virtual events. Hear from literary voices including Mateo Askaripour, author of best-selling novel Black Buck, Roxbury-based illustrator Ekua Holmes, and many more. Through October 23. Free. bostonbookfest.org

October 8-17

Palestinian Stories

Explore Palestinian narratives at the 15th Annual Boston Palestine Film Festival through an array of features, shorts, documentaries, and experimental films. The works will be screened virtually, except for the closing film, Gaza Mon Amour, which will be presented at the Coolidge Corner Theatre in Brookline. Those at the in-person screening must show proof of full vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results from within 72 hours. Tickets start at $12. bostonpalestinefilmfest.org

Editor's Note: This edition of Your Week Ahead covers two weeks. Look for the next Globe Magazine on October 17.

