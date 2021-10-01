Heat nearly defeated us, but my new friend and I crossed the Boston Marathon finish line together

But the heat began to feel oppressive as we ran into downtown Framingham, where tree cover was sparse. By Mile 10, I was lightheaded. Struggling with the heat, I texted my waiting husband and daughter, stationed between Miles 16 and 17. The response was swift: “Can we get you anything?”

The enthusiasm of the crowds and my fellow runners combined with 20 weeks of training made me feel like I was floating over the rolling hills in the early miles of the 2019 Boston Marathon. I barely noticed the sun burning through the clouds — I just felt lucky to be running this fabled race.

The writer (in the blue cap) and her newfound friend are cheered on by the writer’s family.

A taxi? my fingers twitched to respond, but I shoved that thought aside and began taking walk breaks. At Mile 13, I heard friends who’d driven from New York shout my name. I stopped to hug them. “Go! Go!” they told me. “We don’t want to slow you down.”

But I was no longer worried about my pace — I was worried I wouldn’t finish. By Mile 16, I feared I might pass out. A paramedic led me inside a medical tent and took my pulse and blood pressure. A volunteer gave me broth to boost my sodium levels. Another runner arrived and sat in the chair next to me. “I need another broth,” the volunteer called out.

“Are you feeling lightheaded, too?” I asked the woman, whose name I learned was Maureen.

“Yes,” she said. “And my muscles are cramping.”

“Are you going to finish?”

“I want to,” she said. “But I don’t know if I can.”

“I really want to finish,” I told her, getting up to go. “If you want to try to finish together, I’ll be a half mile up the road with my family.”

I walked and ran, then laughed and cried when I saw my daughter’s bright pink sign — ”We love you, Jeannette!” — held aloft. I hugged my husband, my daughter, and her boyfriend. “Are you going to finish?” my husband asked.

Before I could answer, I heard, “Yes, she’s finishing with me.” Turning, I saw Maureen.

My daughter’s boyfriend was holding a sign that said, “Press Here for Power.” Maureen and I tapped it and began running. I was still lightheaded and felt a bit embarrassed slowing down to walk. “You go ahead. I’m still not 100 percent,” I told Maureen.

“We’re going to finish this together,” she said. We took turns saying that to each other over the next 10 miles. We learned we were both from Massachusetts — she from Medfield, I from Medford — though we now lived out of state.

We talked about our children, our dogs, our jobs. Maureen was running to raise money for mental health. We were both from Irish Catholic families and hoped to change the stigma associated with mental illness — growing up, any mention of mental illness had been verboten.

The crowds cheered us on, whether we were running or walking. “This isn’t our best work!” I wanted to tell them. Early on we had each expected we’d finish somewhere around four hours, but now our finish time was going to be more than five, longer than either of us had ever been out on a marathon course.

“We’re almost there,” Maureen said as we turned onto Hereford Street. “I’m going to try to forget about these cramps. Let’s do this.” And we took off. As we turned left onto Boylston, the crowd roared. The finish line that had once seemed an impossible million miles away was now just ahead.

As we got closer, I reached for Maureen’s hand. We crossed together, arms raised high. I didn’t set a personal record that day, or anything close to it, but I learned I was tough enough to fight to the finish. And I learned that anything is easier when done with a friend.

Jeannette Sanderson is a writer in Peekskill, New York. Send comments to magazine@globe.com. Tell your story. Email your 650-word essay on a relationship to connections@globe.com. Please note: We do not respond to submissions we won’t pursue.



