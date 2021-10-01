Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

It is so sad to see, read, and witness [restaurant patrons] not acting kindly in public places, where politeness should be the rule (“For Restaurant Workers, Stress Is Always on the Menu,” August 29). The raw rudeness and the lack of courtesy, which hurt those who serve others at restaurants and elsewhere, here in America, should not be tolerated.

Somerville

Thirty years later, I still have nightmares of working in restaurants and bars. That stress stays with you. Be nice to your servers — you never know what they had to deal with before you sat down in their section. A little kindness and gratitude go a long way to ensuring you get a great experience.

Time-Tested

As one born on 9/11 (in New York, New York, no less), I am compelled to respond to Miss Conduct’s column “A Friend’s Party Falls on 9/11″ (September 12). For years I have struggled with the weight of this birthday, and the guilt of mourning not only the tragedy of the terror and deaths, but the loss of feeling like it was OK to acknowledge my birthday. A few years ago, I finally started allowing my family and friends to celebrate the day with me. People were born or got married on 9/11, 12/7, etc. That we celebrate our significant life events does not mean we are callous and disrespectful of what these days mean in history.

Joan Blackman

Needham

I just read the letter in Miss Conduct about the person who did not want to attend her friend’s birthday on 9/11. I had the privilege and great pleasure to do just that [this September 11]. Our friends and neighbors invited the entire neighborhood and a whole bunch of other friends because, although there are many awful things in our world, there is reason for hope. And there is always a reason to share friendship and love and to care for one another.

Heidi Fram

Byfield

We can’t live in constant mourning, but we can remember and honor those who were lost by carrying on with the lives, freedom, and joy that the attackers attempted to take away from us all that day.

Life Lessons

Carol Steinberg’s sweet Connections essay brought back fond memories of my grandpa (”Ezra and Me,” September 12). When he was in his 80s and could no longer manage the stairs at home, my grandmother arranged for an elevator chair to be installed in the staircase. The littlest grand- and great-grandchildren rode it delightedly up and down for years. It was a huge attraction — the kids associated it with fun visits to the grands. Grandpa died in the late 1970s, at the age of 88. His many descendants still have wonderful memories, and none involve an old man who couldn’t walk.

Jamie Carr

Sandwich

I read this piece with great interest, and admiration. I am now 76; by the time I was 8 or 10, I knew Mom had MS. By 10½, I had a baby brother to add to the collection of us: two older brothers, myself, and now, Donny. We grew into adulthood as children of a disabled mother — physically disabled. Mentally, and in all other ways, she was simply brilliant. She never once complained. Rather, she leaned into her curiosity about everything. When grandchildren were added to the family, they too learned from her how to be resourceful, compassionate, wonderful kids. Steinberg should know that every time she is with Ezra, he is enriched at least as much as she is.

Barbara Harting

Framingham

I don’t know who’s luckier — [the writer] or her grandson. He’s learning that differences are OK and she is getting to enjoy her cute grandson!

Heated Debate

Rachel Kyte’s “Soaring Temperatures Require Cool Heads,” (Perspective, September 12) correctly identified global warming as a dire threat that must be urgently addressed. But the only measures the writer suggested involve mitigation. However, it is equally imperative that we draw carbon down out of the atmosphere. We need programs to plant a lot more trees, especially in urban “heat island” areas that have inadequate canopy. We need rules against casually cutting down healthy, mature trees, even on private property. And we need national policies and programs to vigorously promote regenerative agriculture and gardening techniques that produce healthy, living soils that draw carbon down by the ton and sequester it in the soil. Just cutting emissions and increasing resilience will not suffice.

Louise Quigley

Braintree

Kyte neglects to include the massive potential of urban high-rise buildings to collect and diffuse solar heat. The upper south-facing elevation of many tall structures can not only produce energy, but also reduce the heat load on the structures, substantially reducing the cooling requirement. Creative design can incorporate solar panels that do not appreciably interfere with the view. A small price to pay for reducing the environmental costs.

Rosy Outlook

When I read Jules Struck’s Connections about her elderly gardener neighbor, I was transfixed (“‘Old Age Should Burn and Rave,’” September 19). The beautiful artistry of her words was writing at its finest! It isn’t often that you find prose so thoughtfully melded together to produce a story. Struck will certainly be on my reader radar from now on!

Lori Miller

Harrington, Delaware

I am about 25 years younger than Mrs. Schumann was when the writer met her. But when I grow up, I want to be just like her.

Debbie Banda

Andover

Jules Struck, You are wonderful. Write more for us, please.

David Roth

Scituate

Postscript

The subject of our August 15 cover story, Medford-raised actor Julianne Nicholson, won her first Emmy on Sunday, September 19, for her role opposite Kate Winslet in the HBO Max limited series Mare of Easttown. To read more about how Winslet convinced Nicholson to take the role, visit globe.com/magazine.

