For sale: Homes with barn doors in Jamaica Plain and Belmont

CONDO FEE $175 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $555,000 in 2018

PROS On a dead-end street across from Forest Hills station, this second-floor unit in a 1910 three-family features hardwood floors and high ceilings. Enter into a dining room with built-in hutch and stained glass window. At right, the living room features bay windows and a barn door that opens to a sunny office with its own entrance. Toward the back, two bedrooms, one with a walk-in closet, share a bath. The bright kitchen includes butcher block counters, a mix of Shaker-style cabinets and open shelving, mini-subway tile backsplash, and stacked laundry in the pantry. There’s a private porch. CONS No deeded parking.

The exterior of 67 Weld Hill Street #2, Jamaica Plain. Handout

Mian LaVallee, The Wilson Group, 703-626-9046, WilsonGroupRE.com

$599,900

70 OXFORD AVENUE / BELMONT

A sliding barn door in one of the bedrooms at 70 Oxford Avenue, Belmont. Handout

SQUARE FEET 1,183

CONDO FEE $165 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $525,000 in 2020

PROS This unit comprises the first floor of a 1900 two-family on the Cambridge border, just a few blocks from Sofra Bakery and Cafe and Mount Auburn Cemetery. Left of the entry hall, the living and dining rooms have bay windows and hardwood floors. Along the right side, a new bath bisects the bedrooms; a barn door in the rear bedroom reveals a walk-in closet with window. With butcher block counters and wood floors, the updated kitchen has a warm, farmhouse feel. The pantry is outfitted with gray shiplap and hexagon tile, plus full-sized washer and dryer under the counter. The unit includes one parking space and basement storage, plus shared use of the yard and patio. CONS Mismatched kitchen appliances.

The exterior of 70 Oxford Avenue, Belmont. Handout

John Griffin, Griffin Realty Group, 781-710-1018, thegriffin.co





Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.