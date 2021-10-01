Ayanna Pressley endorses Michelle Wu in race for Boston mayor

US Representative Ayanna Pressley, one of the major liberal voices in Congress, endorsed Michelle Wu in the race for Boston’s next mayor Friday.

“Michelle has a passion for service and a vision for our city that is grounded in her own lived experience and belief in the transformative potential of policy,’ Pressley said in a statement Friday morning. “At this pivotal moment in our city’s history, we need bold leadership - that’s why I’m so proud to endorse Michelle’s candidacy for Mayor.”

In the statement, Pressley applauded Wu for her support of efforts to reform the criminal justice system, cancel student debt, and eliminate fares on public transit systems.