Child injured by hit-and-run driver in Hyde Park Friday morning

A child was struck and injured by a hit-and-run driver on Williams Avenue in Hyde Park Friday morning, according to Boston police.
The vehicle hit the child in the area of 85 Williams Ave., which is where the Boston Police Academy is located. The call came in at 8:13 a.m. and officers reported that “the driver left the scene,” said Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman.
The child suffered non-life-threatening injuries, she said.
Boston EMS reported that they transported one patient from the scene to an area hospital. A spokeswoman for Boston EMS declined to provide further details.
This is the second time that a child has been struck by a hit-and-run driver in Boston this week. On Wednesday morning a boy was hit on Columbia Road in Dorchester and the driver fled from the scene. Boston police have since identified that driver and detectives will be seeking complaints in Roxbury District Court, police said in a posting on bpdnews.com.
