Child injured by hit-and-run driver in Hyde Park Friday morning

A child was struck and injured by a hit-and-run driver on Williams Avenue in Hyde Park Friday morning, according to Boston police.

The vehicle hit the child in the area of 85 Williams Ave., which is where the Boston Police Academy is located. The call came in at 8:13 a.m. and officers reported that “the driver left the scene,” said Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman.

The child suffered non-life-threatening injuries, she said.