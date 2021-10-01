Curtains are rising at Rhode Island’s theaters again. But it won’t be the same as it was pre-COVID

The Gamm Theatre in Warwick will open with “ A Lie Agreed Upon ,” marking the first indoor curtain to rise in Rhode Island. It will be followed by “ Pretty Woman: The Musical ” at the Providence Performing Arts Center. Festival Ballet Providence will open with “ Continuing Points ” Oct. 22, and “ A Christmas Carol ” at Trinity Repertoire will start on Nov. 4 — to name a few.

Now, after the coronavirus forced Rhode Island’s theaters to go dark and arts groups to disband, directors are finally gearing up to welcome live audiences indoors once again.

WARWICK, R.I. — For the last 18 months, seats have been empty and spotlights turned off. Productions that took months to rehearse came to a screeching halt. And artistic directors were forced to keep the doors locked.

“The business we are in requires human engagement. Sharing the same air. That became prohibited for a while. We’re still unsure of how comfortable people are going to be coming back. That’s still up in the air, but we have to start somewhere,” said Tony Estrella, the artistic director for The Gamm.

The Gamm Theatre's artistic director Tony Estrella, left, with actor Jomo Peters. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

These reopenings will likely draw crowds of theater lovers and subscribers who have been waiting to take their places in familiar velvet chairs. And they’ll likely be masked with their proof-of-vaccination (or a negative PCR test within 72 hours of performance time) in hand.

But this season is coming after a difficult 18 months for the arts industry. Many performers, stage managers, dancers, and even administrative personnel were out of work for a year-and-a-half. Others puttered through virtual shows, Zoom sing-alongs, and outdoor theatre. Education programs and outreach to schools were stopped.

On the business side, “It made it hard to be profitable,” said Amy Gravell, The Gamm’s new managing director who was hired right before the pandemic hit. “We are a nonprofit though, and we are lucky to have such committed donors.”

In Rhode Island, sexual misconduct allegations at Artists’ Exchange and Epic Theatre have cast a light on a darker side of the industry.

Rhode Island’s theater companies are pressing on. But productions, hiring practices, outreach programs, and the very way they make art may not look the same coming out of COVID. They say, it’s for the better.

Actor Jonathan Higginbotham getting prepared for a dress rehearsal at The Gamm Theatre. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

“The pandemic has given us the opportunity for a lot of reflection and lot of what has happened in the past year-and-a-half. It’s everything from inequities to harassment within theater and the performing arts,” said Josh Short, who is the founder and artistic director of Providence’s Wilbury Theatre Group. “A lot of organizations, including ours, are reevaluating how we are addressing that work.”

Wilbury has transitioned to a “pay what you can” and “pay it forward” model to remove barriers for the audience, and implemented mandatory anti-harassment and diversity and inclusion training. For performers and stage crew, Short said, they’ve made rehearsal hours more “humane” five-day rehearsal schedule, and have scratched a number of working weekends for the tech crew.

“There’s been a lot of self-reflection. It’s caused us to consider our values. Pre-COVID, in theater, we typically value product over process,” said Short. “I think COVID, shutting us down mid-production, has forced us to ask, ‘What are we missing? What is worth it?’”

Other theater and arts groups asked the same questions.

The Gamm launched a paid fellowship program for emerging artists of color, which is a 10-month program in partnership with Rhode Island’s state universities. It’s designed to provide an immersive experience for fellows to meet and work with mentors.

The Festival Ballet Providence created a new program in April designed to increase access to dance education for Providence elementary students. The multi-year afterschool program will operate in multiple Providence schools, and will include transportation to studios. The bilingual program looks to remove structural barriers that have traditionally limited access to dance education for Black, Indigenous, People of Color communities.

Kelsey Emry, assistant stage manager at The Gamm Theatre, readies prop rocks. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Earlier this month, Trinity Rep hired a director of equity, diversity, inclusion, and anti-racism. It’s a new position, and Monique Austin will be the first to fill the senior-level role. She will work with the organization’s board of trustees, artistic and executive directors, senior management team, staff, and artists to help support the alignment of Trinity Rep’s programs and operations with its “aspirations to be a model and force for a more just society.”

“It’s not enough to just put out a statement to say, ‘We want to be better,’” said Stephen Thorne, a performer at Trinity Rep for the last 22 seasons, who said he participated in a committee that was designed to check employees’ bias. “You’ve got to back it up with action. We’re coming out of this 18 month process with a lot of hard conversations, a lot of meetings, trainings, standing behind a strategic plan, and a lot of soul searching. It’s also really standing behind what it means to be an anti-racist institution that produces art.”

Thorne added, “But I think everyone in the industry can agree, we all have a long way to go.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.