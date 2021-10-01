Driver killed by flying piece of metal debris on I-95 in Danvers

A man was killed on Interstate 95 northbound in Danvers when a loose piece of metal flew through his windshield, police said.
The metal came off of another vehicle and killed the driver, State Police said in a post on Twitter.
The man has not been identified. A female passenger also was in the car at the time of the incident, police said.
Two lanes on Interstate 95 northbound were closed but have since been reopened, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation tweeted.
No other information was immediately available.
This incident involves a piece of metal that came off one vehicle and went through windshield of another, causing fatal injury. We will provide update later today when appropriate. Pls note we have not made notifications yet & ask any media on scene not to show victim’s vehicle. https://t.co/2XJPzi6yqk— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 1, 2021
Crash with serious injuries in #Danvers on I-95 NB. 2 Left lanes closed. Expect delays in the area.— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) October 1, 2021
This is a developing story and will be updated.
