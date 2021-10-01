fb-pixel Skip to main content

Driver killed by flying piece of metal debris on I-95 in Danvers

By Andrew Brinker Globe Correspondent,Updated October 1, 2021, 21 minutes ago

A man was killed on Interstate 95 northbound in Danvers when a loose piece of metal flew through his windshield, police said.

The metal came off of another vehicle and killed the driver, State Police said in a post on Twitter.

The man has not been identified. A female passenger also was in the car at the time of the incident, police said.

Two lanes on Interstate 95 northbound were closed but have since been reopened, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation tweeted.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

