Federal judge denies parents group’s request to set aside exam school ruling

Judge William Young reaffirmed his earlier ruling that the city’s use of race, socioeconomics, and ZIP codes is legal. The decision closes, for now, the latest legal challenge to one of Boston’s most enduring controversies, the limited access to the city’s three most prestigious public schools: Boston Latin School, Boston Latin Academy, and the John D. O’Bryant School of Mathematics and Science.

A federal district court judge criticized both Boston school officials and a group of parents who oppose changing the city’s exam schools criteria in a scathing ruling on Friday, as he denied the parents’ request to set aside his ruling in favor of the exam school plan after new evidence emerged.

Advertisement

Young said in his 55-page ruling the Boston Parent Coalition for Academic Excellence had continued to press “erroneous” legal arguments that the district’s plan was not race-neutral “despite explicit contrary law within this Circuit,” his own questions about the legal foundation for their position, his previous order rejecting the arguments, and a higher court’s denial of their appeal.

“The law here has been and remains clear: where the governmental action is facially race neutral and uniformly applied, ‘good faith [is] presumed in the absence of a showing to the contrary’ that the action has a disparate impact, the spawn of an invidious discriminatory purpose,” Young wrote.

When that effort failed, the parents tried to argue that they were impeded in preparing for trial because the School Department withheld relevant evidence that emerged after Young’s previous ruling: racially charged text messages between two School Committee members that had not been released in response to public records requests

In the messages, then-Boston School Committee members Alexandra Oliver-Dávila and Lorna Rivera complained about “white racists” and white West Roxbury residents they predicted would oppose an admission plan to use student ZIP codes as a way of boosting racial and socioeconomic diversity at the city’s three exam schools.

Advertisement

But Young also shot that argument down, saying the expectations of a public records request are different legally from the requirement to turn over evidence in a trial, though he questioned why the texts were not released.

“How and why [Catherine] Lizotte [the legal adviser for Boston Public Schools] and company did not disclose these pertinent messages is suspect and indicative of an effort by the School Committee to keep them hidden, perhaps because they were so embarrassingly racially charged,” Young wrote.

William Hurd, an attorney for the parents group, declined to comment Friday evening, saying he had not had an opportunity to review the decision with his client.

A Boston Public Schools spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Young also was critical of the parents group for requesting his ruling be set aside because of newly emerged evidence, yet turning down an opportunity to demand additional evidence from the School Department.

The coalition gave up that chance “NOT because it felt as though it had turned over every evidentiary rock but because, given its erroneous view of the law, it saw no need to overturn any more rocks than it already had examined,” Young wrote.

“Accordingly, it is not appropriate to give the Coalition a second bite at the apple to recast its theory of liability as one that the Coalition knew existed but elected not to argue, and as to which there was some evidence that the Coalition elected not to utilize,” he wrote.

Advertisement

Young expressed frustration with both sides of the case, and at times he uses the ruling as his soapbox.

In one footnote to the ruling, Young references Southern author William Faulkner and Broadway composers Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein in a discussion on the evils of racism, calling “it the syphilis of American public discourse and civic engagement.”

In another, he addresses Boston Public Schools students directly.

“Are you following this case? Not a very edifying spectacle, is it?” he writes. “The Boston School Committee is charged, under law, with providing each of you with the finest education possible within the budget. In voting on your Exam School Admissions plan, the then chair mocked some of you, your parents, or your friends. Two of the then members texted they ‘hated’ you, your parents, or your friends.”

He ends the footnote with a confession for the students, and words of encouragement.

“And me? The trial judge? — I am revealed as a Pollyanna, wanting to believe better of people than was in fact the case, something you probably knew all along,” he writes.

“You can do better than this.

“With love and respect, you will.

“We’re counting on you.”

James Vaznis of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.