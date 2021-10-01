Greater Boston Catholics give $442,000 for Haiti earthquake relief

The previous month, Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated, and the earthquake has been followed by a refugee crisis, as the Biden administration has moved to deport thousands of Haitians fleeing political unrest and natural disaster.

Parishes conducted a special collection in late August, after the quake that month that killed more than 2,200 people, the archdiocese said in a statement.

Catholics in the Boston Archdiocese have contributed $442,000 to earthquake relief efforts in Haiti led by the church and Catholic Relief Services, officials said Friday.

Cardinal Sean O’Malley said in the statement that he had witnessed “devastating poverty and dislocation” on a recent visit to the Caribbean island.

“This is the result of a number of natural disasters over the past ten years, most recently a massive earthquake on August 14th,” he said. “Political turmoil, the impact of COVID and ongoing threats posed by gangs have contributed greatly to a lack of stability for the Haitian people. We continue to join in solidarity with the Haitian community in the Archdiocese of Boston praying for their loved ones in Haiti.”

O’Malley said the archdiocese is “blessed by the generosity of our parishioners and the deep and prayerful concern for the suffering being experienced by the Haitian people. The funds raised by the special collection will be a great help to meeting the many diverse needs in Haiti.”





